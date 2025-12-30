Appy Pie Agents Launches AI Voice Receptionist For Coaching And Consultants To Automate Client Calls

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Coaching and consultants rely on timely and professional communication to grow their practice,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Our AI Voice Receptionist helps them respond faster, manage inquiries efficiently, and never miss a potential client. It's designed to make daily operations easier without adding complexity.”"Appy Pie Agents has launched an AI Voice Receptionist for coaching and consultants to automate client calls and consultation bookings.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - December 30, 2025 - Appy Pie Agents, a leading no-code AI agent builder platform, has announced the launch of its new AI Voice Receptionist for Coaching & Consulting Businesses, allowing coaching, consultants, trainers, and advisory firms to automate client phone calls and inquiries. With this new feature, users can create an AI-powered voice receptionist that answers calls instantly, shares service information, schedules consultations, and handles basic client questions - all without technical skills or additional staff.

Coaching and consultants often receive frequent calls related to session bookings, pricing, availability, program details, and follow-up questions. Managing these calls while delivering sessions or working with clients can be challenging and time-consuming. The AI Voice Receptionist for Coaching & Consultants solves this problem by responding immediately, collecting caller details, guiding potential clients through booking steps, and ensuring that no inquiry is missed. This helps professionals focus more on delivering value while maintaining consistent communication.

Using Appy Pie Agents' simple no-code interface, users can easily build and customize their AI voice receptionist. They can upload service descriptions, define consultation workflows, set communication tone, and connect the agent to their phone system. The AI receptionist can also work alongside AI customer service agents, enabling both voice and chat support for a smooth and professional client experience. Even solo consultants and small coaching firms can deploy a fully trained AI receptionist within minutes.

Appy Pie Agents already supports a wide range of AI-powered assistants, including AI voice receptionists, AI travel agents, AI healthcare agents, and AI sales agents. The introduction of the AI Voice Receptionist for Coaching & Consultants further expands the platform's ability to support knowledge-based and service-driven professionals. The platform also integrates seamlessly with Appy Pie's ai chatbot builder, allowing users to deploy AI agents on websites, landing pages, and messaging platforms to automate communication and improve lead engagement.

About Appy Pie Agents

Appy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers-streamlining how modern work gets done.

