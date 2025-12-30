BBB Awards Schaefer And Company An A+ Rating For Excellence In Service And Craftsmanship

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Schaefer and Company"Schaefer and Company has earned and maintained an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau, recognizing its commitment to ethical practices, dependable service, and quality craftsmanship. Serving Ohio's Northern Miami Valley for generations, the company provides comprehensive home improvement services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, insulation, and custom outdoor structures, delivered by skilled local craftsmen dedicated to lasting results.

Troy, OH - December 30, 2025 - Schaefer and Company is excited to announce that the business has earned and maintained an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This recognition reflects the company's long-standing dedication to ethical practices, dependable service, and customer satisfaction. This rating highlights the trust the company has built with thousands of homeowners across Ohio's Northern Miami Valley.

With decades of experience and a reputation for integrity, Schaefer and Company continues to uphold the highest standards in residential improvement. The BBB A+ accreditation underscores the company's consistent delivery of reliable workmanship and responsive customer care. Homeowners can feel confident knowing their projects are handled by a contractor that prioritizes transparency and professionalism.

Schaefer and Company attributes this achievement to its team of local, skilled craftsmen who specialize in their respective trades. Their commitment to quality, combined with a service-first philosophy, ensures every project is completed with precision and care. The company remains dedicated to maintaining the excellence that has earned the trust of families across the region.

Comprehensive Home Improvement Services

Schaefer and Company provides a full range of residential improvement solutions, including roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, insulation, remodeling, and custom outdoor structures. Each service is delivered by skilled local craftsmen dedicated to enhancing home performance, durability, comfort, and long-term value for homeowners across the region.

Roofing Services

Schaefer and Company delivers dependable roofing solutions designed to protect homes from weather damage and everyday wear. Their experts provide thorough inspections, precision repairs, and complete replacements. Whether addressing leaks or storm-related issues, the company's roof repair in Dayton ensures long-lasting performance, helping homeowners maintain strong, resilient roofs built to withstand Ohio's challenging seasonal conditions.

Siding Services

The company's siding services enhance structural durability while elevating curb appeal. Skilled craftsmen perform siding repair in Dayton as well as full siding replacement, restoring the home's exterior and improving energy efficiency. With a variety of siding materials and finishes available, Schaefer and Company helps homeowners achieve a refreshed, attractive look that reduces maintenance needs and boosts long-term resilience.

Patio Covers & Outdoor Enhancements

Schaefer and Company designs and installs custom patio covers in Dayton that expand outdoor living space and provide year-round usability. These covers are built with durable materials suited for Ohio's climate and tailored to complement the home's architectural style. The result is an inviting, functional outdoor environment that increases comfort, shade, and overall property enjoyment.

Windows, Doors, Gutters & Insulation

In addition to exterior upgrades, the company offers high-quality window and door installations that improve security, aesthetics, and energy performance. Their gutter systems safeguard against water damage, while insulation enhancements help stabilize indoor temperatures. Together, these services create a more efficient, protected home with reduced maintenance demands and greater long-term value.

About the Company

Schaefer and Company has served Ohio's Northern Miami Valley, Troy, and surrounding regions for generations, helping thousands of homeowners improve, protect, and enhance their properties. Known for its dependable service and skilled local craftsmen, the company continues its mission of delivering honest work, lasting results, and high-quality home improvement solutions backed by its BBB A+ accreditation.