Fort Wayne Garage Door Company Declares War On Industry's Upselling Tactics With The Launch Of Their New Website

"Joe Schenke of Fort Wayne Door & Dock in front of branded service truck, showcasing new ownership and consumer-first garage door services."Fort Wayne Door & Dock, under new ownership, is taking on an industry problem most homeowners know too well-sales-driven repair tactics. Their relaunch eliminates technician commissions, adds AI-powered tools to diagnose garage door issues, and centers the customer-not the upsell. It's a bold move for a 50-year-old local company aiming to reset expectations in home repair. New ownership aims to rebuild consumer trust in garage door repair.

Fort Wayne Door & Dock is a garage door service company serving the Fort Wayne, Indiana community for more than 50 years. Under new ownership, the company has debuted a newly redesigned brand and website, which reflects a significant, broader operational shift combating industry-wide trends. The updated platform is the first step in their efforts to address growing consumer frustration with high-pressure sales tactics that have become common among their competitors in the garage door industry.

Joe Schenke acquired the company in 2024 after the previous owner's retirement. His investment was rooted in the belief that strong local competition is vital for the community. To counter national brands, he refocused the business on its core principles: honest service, upfront pricing, and relying on expert, well-trained technicians instead of commissioned salespeople. Joe's experience uniquely qualifies him to improve customer communication, operational infrastructure, and training for superior customer care.

“We're seeing more companies blur the line between service and sales,” said Schenke.“Our approach is different. We provide homeowners with clear upfront pricing... and our technicians are trained to fix the problem-not trained to sell, [they don't] work on commission, and they don't sell upgrades you don't need or want.”

The new website offers quote requests, service scheduling, and educational resources that walk homeowners through common garage door repair scenarios and signs of mechanical wear. Soon it will also feature a custom-trained AI chatbot designed to help users troubleshoot garage door and opener issues in real time-offering practical advice before they ever pick up the phone.

The company will expand these digital tools in the months ahead, providing customers with even more resources to make informed decisions and avoid repairs or upsells that don't benefit the consumer.

This consumer-first approach extends to their product offerings. Fort Wayne Door & Dock now installs a broader range of garage doors and garage door openers, including customizable brands like Guardian, which allow consumers to only pay for what they need, alongside brands like LiftMaster for consumers who want the latest technology features.

“We're not trying to steer people toward the most expensive choice,” Schenke added.“Instead, we want to educate them and provide them options to empower them to feel confident that they're making the right choice.”

With transparent pricing, technology-driven tools, and a strong commitment to ethical service, Fort Wayne Door & Dock is working to re-establish trust in the garage door services space across Northeast Indiana.

About Fort Wayne Door & Dock

Fort Wayne Door & Dock has provided residential and commercial garage door repair, installation, and commercial planned maintenance services to Northeast Indiana since 1974. Now under new ownership, the company is committed to honest pricing, responsive service, and educating customers about long-term maintenance and safety.