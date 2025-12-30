Chris Danek Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Lead With Empathy' With Chris Voss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Chris Danek who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success,“Lead with Empathy" explores how today's most effective leaders use understanding-not as a“soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage-to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Chris Danek is a builder, strategist, and mentor in the world of medtech innovation. Trained in engineering and business, with a career that spans decades in engineering, executive leadership, and founder roles, Chris has helped shape some of the most impactful medical technologies of the past two decades. He led the development of the first FDA-approved interventional treatment for asthma, co-founded AtheroMed (developer of the Phoenix Atherectomy System, now Philips AtheroMed), and has guided many medtech development teams through critical phases of product development, fundraising, and go-to-market readiness.



Chris believes empowering teams is a key to accelerating breakthrough impact. As the CEO of Bessel and creator of proprietary Bessel frameworks for startups and development teams, Chris teaches how to innovate with speed, integrity, and clarity. He specializes in aligning cross-functional teams, building high-impact product strategies, and helping early-stage companies avoid costly missteps by focusing on what matters most.



Chris developed proven Bessel frameworks to tackle manufacturing cost, quality, and product innovation together in the high-stakes commercial setting. Medical device teams he guided in adopting these frameworks achieved more effective complaint resolution at 4X productivity, and rescued gridlocked manufacturing transfer for the successful, timely delivery of next-generation product, resulting in higher trust from customers, partners, and investors. With a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford, an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Chris is an inventor with over 90 US patents.



A frequent speaker, educator, and advisor for scaling medtech companies, startup founders, and accelerators across the country, Chris brings a rare combination of technical rigor, strategic insight, and human-centered leadership. A simple belief drives his work: care deeply, stay disciplined, aim high.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Chris Danek as a co-author of“Lead with Empathy.” The book's release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Chris Danek and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.