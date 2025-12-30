Naoris Protocol Caps Breakout Year Of Market Validation And Prepares For Upcoming Mainnet Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naoris Protocol was Cited in 2025 U.S. SEC Submission as Reference Model for Quantum-Resilient Blockchain Infrastructure

Miami, FL / Porto, Portugal, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the world's first decentralized cybersecurity mesh powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, is gearing up for its highly anticipated Mainnet launch, following a banner year of growth in 2025.

2025 marked a decisive shift in how governments, enterprises, and digital ecosystems confront the accelerating quantum threat. As cybersecurity moved from a background concern to a foundational pillar of digital finance, national infrastructure, Web3, and AI, Naoris Protocol emerged as a defining infrastructure provider for the post-quantum era, culminating in strong momentum toward its highly anticipated Mainnet launch scheduled before the end of Q1 2026.

Throughout 2025, Naoris Protocol transformed a bold architectural vision into a globally recognized security framework. By introducing the Sub-Zero Layer, Naoris established a new security category designed to operate beneath and alongside existing blockchains, enterprise systems, devices, and AI models. Rather than retrofitting legacy defenses, Naoris reframed security as native infrastructure, continuous, decentralized, and quantum-resilient by design, positioning the protocol not as a single product, but as a foundational layer for the future internet.

This vision received historic regulatory validation in September 2025, when Naoris Protocol was cite in a United States SEC submission as a reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure. The documen marked the first time a decentralized security protocol was acknowledged at this level in a U.S. regulatory context, underscoring the growing recognition that quantum readiness is no longer theoretical, but a strategic imperative.









“Our upcoming Mainnet launch represents the beginning of a new internet architecture,” said David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol. “After a breakout year that validated our vision at the highest regulatory, technological, and global levels, Naoris enters 2026 positioned to deliver what the quantum era demands: security as critical infrastructure, built for a world where trust must be decentralized, continuous, and quantum-safe.”

On the technology front, Naoris Protocol delivered at scale. During its Testnet phase in 2025, the network processed more than 100 million post-quantum secure transactions, supported over 3.3 million wallets, activated more than one million decentralized AI validator nodes, and mitigated over 600 million threats in real time. This global, distributed trust mesh validated the core thesis behind Naoris: that security strengthens with scale, turning decentralization into a defensive advantage rather than a vulnerability.

With Testnet successfully concluded, Naoris Protocol has now entered final preparation for Mainnet, the most significant milestone in its roadmap to date. The upcoming Mainnet launch marks the transition from validation to full deployment, opening the network to developers, enterprises, institutions, and blockchain ecosystems worldwide. Mainnet will enable direct integration into a live, decentralized, post-quantum trust network, providing access to developer SDKs, enterprise-grade security tooling, network-level post-quantum enforcement, and the first flagship products built on the protocol. As Mainnet comes online, the $NAORIS token will power validation, staking, and reward cycles across millions of participating nodes, activating security as an economically enforced, continuously verified system.

Momentum throughout 2025 was further reinforced by strong institutional backing and ecosystem growth. In 2025 Naoris Protocol closed a fundraise led by Mason Labs, expanded strategic partnerships across AI, DePIN, payments, industrial automation, and on-chain reputation, and launched Naoris Venture to support founders building quantum-ready infrastructure secure by design. Naoris Consulting Nordic led by Inge Kampenes, Former Chief of Norwegian Armed Forces & Chief of Cyber Defence was launched in 2025 too. At the same time, a rapidly growing global community, now exceeding 465,000 members, played a central role in validating, stress-testing, and advancing the network.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is a Sub-Zero Layer, post-quantum infrastructure protocol built to complement the entire Web3 stack. It transforms the ecosystem by enabling native resistance to quantum threats-without requiring hard forks. Within the modular stack, Naoris acts as a foundational layer that upgrades existing cryptographic systems to post-quantum standards. From Layer 0s, L1s, and L2s to DeFi platforms and dApps. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global cybersecurity leaders such as a former Major General and Head of the Cyber Defence of Norway, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

