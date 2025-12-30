Zipline Announces New AI Capabilities For Retail Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zipline, the leading operations platform for retail brands, today announced a major expansion of its AI capabilities designed to help retailers replicate the performance of their best stores across their entire fleet. This release advances Zipline's long-term vision for an AI Operating System for Retail: intelligence embedded directly into the daily workflows of store and headquarters teams.

The new capabilities analyze how top-performing stores prioritize work, communicate, and respond to issues, then apply those patterns across locations. The result is faster decision-making and more consistent execution across every level of the organization.

“At Zipline, our mission has always been to help store teams do their best work,” said Melissa Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Zipline.“AI doesn't change that mission, it accelerates it. With today's launch, we're taking the manual parts of the job off their plates and giving users the same clarity and guidance that great teams develop with years of experience. This allows them to focus on what matters most: serving customers and making the high-impact decisions that move the business forward.”

Retail performance is rarely about a single action. The best stores excel because their leaders know what to prioritize, how to coach, and when to act. Historically, replicating those instincts across every store is challenging. Zipline AI closes that gap by turning proven patterns from top-performing locations into guidance that benefits every store.

Zipline's Newest AI Capabilities:

Zippy, the AI-Powered Assistant

Zippy provides instant clarity for every level of the retail hierarchy. It answers questions in the context of each user's location and role, highlighting what matters most in the moment so teams spend less time decoding information and more time serving customers and supporting their staff.



AI-Powered Authoring

AI-powered authoring helps headquarters teams write clearer, more targeted communications in half the time, reducing the noise that can overwhelm stores. Because messages are more consistent and easier to act on, the business sees tighter execution and faster alignment across the fleet.

AI-Powered Summaries & Forecasting

Automated summaries and insights help both store and HQ teams quickly synthesize information at scale. Associates can catch up after time away, while leaders can identify trends, assess risks, and gather feedback across regions or test markets. This type of AI helps retailers reach conclusions faster and with less manual effort.

This release marks a defining step toward Zipline's vision for a true AI Operating System for Retail, a future where intelligence supports decisions and empowers every store to perform at its best.“Every feature we release brings retailers closer to a world where every store operates like the best store,” said Wong.“AI isn't here to replace the people who run retail, it's here to give them the clarity, confidence, and time they need to excel.”

Zipline will showcase its newest AI features at NRF Booth #5251.

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world's best brands - including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and American Eagle Outfitters.- bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights.