VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 22Nd To December 24Th,2025


2025-12-30 12:01:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 22 nd to December 24 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 22nd to December 24th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 22/12/2025 FR0000125486 12 946 119,317500 XPAR
VINCI 22/12/2025 FR0000125486 7 642 119,317800 CEUX
VINCI 22/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 412 119,578700 TQEX
VINCI 23/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 637 119,637100 XPAR
VINCI 23/12/2025 FR0000125486 6 832 119,721000 CEUX
VINCI 23/12/2025 FR0000125486 1 481 119,628100 TQEX
VINCI 24/12/2025 FR0000125486 6 437 119,913200 XPAR
VINCI 24/12/2025 FR0000125486 3 256 119,896500 CEUX
VINCI 24/12/2025 FR0000125486 1 566 119,878900 TQEX
TOTAL 57 209 119,5819

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:


Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 22-12-25 to 24-12-25 vGB

