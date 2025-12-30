Jet.AI Withdraws Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, today announced that it has withdrawn the underwritten public offering of its common stock. This reflects the Company's belief that current market conditions were not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders.

About Jet

Jet Inc. is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "JTAI."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as provided by law.

Jet Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

