Puresky Energy Surpasses 200 Megawatts Of Operational Solar Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone marks significant progress in advancing community-focused clean energy across the U.S.

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy, a leading developer and operator of community solar and renewable energy projects, announced today that it has officially surpassed 200 megawatts (MW) of operational solar projects. This achievement highlights the company's rapid growth and continued commitment to delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable clean energy to households, businesses, and communities.

Since its founding, PureSky Energy has focused on creating opportunities for communities to participate in and benefit from the transition to renewable energy. The 200 MW milestone represents enough clean energy to power tens of thousands of homes annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions and supporting local economies.

“This is an exciting milestone not only for PureSky Energy, but for the communities we serve,” said Jared Donald, CEO of PureSky Energy.“Every project we bring online means more families and businesses can access clean power, save money, and take part in building a more sustainable energy future.”

PureSky's expanding portfolio spans multiple states, including New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois, where the company continues to partner with landowners, local governments, and utility providers to bring solar benefits directly to customers.

With a robust pipeline of projects under development, PureSky is focused on growing this operational base which will further expand access to clean energy while supporting state and national renewable energy goals.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 241 MW across 52 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

