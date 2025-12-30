Switzerland's $34 Billion Used Car Market, 2025-2033: Trends & Shares By Vehicle Type, Vendor Type, Fuel Type, Sales Channel, Region And Company Featuring Emil Frey, AMAG Automobil, Mobility Cooperative & More

The demand for used cars has increased due to a number of factors. To begin with, the fact that they are cheaper compared to new cars enables consumers to save or invest in other needs. Used cars also saw increased demand as a result of inflation in the prices of new cars and supply disruptions facing the automobile sector. Consumers value the ability to purchase a certified pre-owned car, which is usually covered by warranty and guarantee, offering assurance.

In addition, used cars provide a greener alternative since they encourage recycling while minimizing waste. Consequently, the used car market keeps on growing, and it draws many people, ranging from first-time buyers, families, to commuters who need pragmatic mobility solutions.

Strong demand for inexpensive mobility is one of the major drivers of growth in the Swiss used car market. New vehicles in Switzerland tend to be priced at a premium because of taxes, sophisticated technology, and upscale brands. This keeps the used car alternative appealing to buyers who want affordable ownership without sacrificing quality. The good condition of Swiss roads and infrastructure also means that cars remain in their best condition even after decades of service, providing high resale value and consumer confidence. Consequently, price-sensitive customers, first-time automobile owners, and young populations are increasingly opting for the used car market as a viable mobility solution.

In late October 2023, Futura-Mobility sent a delegation to Switzerland to meet the local innovation network, talking to start-ups and R&D laboratories. Attendees represented SNCF, Keolis, Valeo, Plastic Omnium, Stations-e, Paragon Mobility, ESTACA, and Bouygues, with an emphasis on energy, mobility, and innovation.

Swiss automobile consumers regularly replace their cars within comparatively short replacement cycles due to high disposable incomes and demand for the most current features, safety measures, and environmentally friendly alternatives. The practice guarantees a continuous stream of top-quality second-hand vehicles into the market. Cars that are only a few years old are resold at relatively low mileage and well-maintained conditions, hence being desirable for second-hand purchase. The existence of dealerships' certified pre-owned programs further enhances confidence and demand. This rolling stock of vehicles maintains the growth of the used car market in Switzerland.

Digitalization and organized dealership have further increased the Swiss used car market to great extents. Online platforms ensure transparency with price comparisons, vehicle history reports, and financing facilities, thus making the process simpler and more trustworthy. Concurrently, structured dealers provide warranty-backed certified pre-owned vehicles, which appeal to risk-averse consumers. These trends have moved consumers away from the informal, personal market towards more professional, structured selling channels. The ease of searching, financing, and even buying vehicles online has increased the accessibility of the market, ensuring digitalization is a strong driver of growth.

In September 2024, Switzerland's top online marketplace for new and used cars, launched AutoScout24 Direct, a new vehicle sales platform created to allow private sellers to reach its national dealer network. AutoScout24 Direct partnered with CarAuktion, an independent e-auction provider, to deliver the service.

As the market is characterized by conventional used cars, the increasing pressure for sustainability and use of electric vehicles (EVs) creates a challenge. Buyers who seek to lower emissions are gravitating towards EVs, but the used EV market lags behind in supply. This leaves the resale value of gasoline and diesel vehicles uncertain, which still form the majority of Switzerland's used car sales. Shifting government incentives and green policies can further hasten this shift, creating a challenge for dealers in traditional used vehicles.

The availability of internet portals has increased price transparency in the used car business, but it has also increased competition. Customers now compare prices among several dealers and private individuals, lowering the potential for premium markups. Organized players must constantly balance competitive pricing with profitability, while smaller, unorganized sellers risk losing customers. In addition, fluctuating import costs and foreign exchange rates affect pricing strategies. The high level of competition challenges sellers to differentiate through after-sales services, warranties, and customer experience to maintain market share.

