Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced the completion of three strategic Drone as a Service acquisitions, two in the U.S. and the company's first Canadian acquisition. These additions to the company's holdings further expand the portfolio of DaaS drone-based service offerings, as well as the North American geographic reach and bring the number of completed acquisitions for the year to 19. The company has now closed Holt Surveying & Mapping, Inc., a seasoned land surveying firm based in Spokane, Washington; Andrew Spiewak Land Surveyor, Inc., a well-established land surveying and engineering firm headquartered in Chicago; and a Halifax-based commercial window washing service firm, representing the company's inaugural expansion into Canada. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 13 cents at $3.40.
