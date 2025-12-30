Testgrid Awarded 2025 Global Recognition Award For Cotester AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes CoTester's agentic approach to adaptive, governed software testing at scale

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestGrid has been awarded a 2025 Global Recognition Award for CoTester, its enterprise AI testing platform designed to help organizations maintain software quality at scale while operating under rapid release cycles.

The Global Recognition Awards evaluate approximately 15,000 submissions each year. Only 5.8% of applicants receive recognition.

Entries are reviewed by an independent judging panel and assessed using the Rasch measurement model, a structured methodology that enables objective comparison across innovation, market impact, and technological advancement.

TestGrid was recognized for reshaping how enterprises approach software testing through CoTester's agent-based architecture.

Rather than centering testing around brittle, script-heavy automation, CoTester applies adaptive intelligence across the testing lifecycle to keep test coverage aligned with changing applications.

This approach enables large organizations to sustain reliable quality assurance without constant manual intervention after every release.

CoTester operates as a modular, enterprise-grade testing system built around coordinated agents that assist with test creation, execution, auto-heal, and maintenance.

Its intelligence is applied at the workflow and execution layers, where tests must adapt to evolving user interfaces, configuration changes, and shifting business logic.

Vision-based and contextual understanding capabilities are applied selectively within execution and healing workflows, operating as enabling components within a broader agentic system rather than defining the platform on their own.

Traditional automation frameworks often degrade over time as products evolve, leading to unstable regression suites and delayed deployments.

CoTester addresses this challenge through runtime adaptation, governed automation, and human-in-the-loop controls that preserve intent and traceability.

As a result, QA and engineering teams spend less time repairing tests and more time assessing risk, expanding coverage, and improving release confidence.

The judging panel cited CoTester's sustained performance across several evaluation dimensions, including Novelty and Originality of Innovation, Market Impact or Potential, Technological Advancement, Addressing Global Challenges, Adoption Rate and User Feedback, Intellectual Property strength, and Disruption of Existing Paradigms.

CoTester received high scores across these criteria, reflecting both technical depth and readiness for enterprise deployment.

Judges also highlighted CoTester's support for private cloud and on-prem deployment models, which allow organizations in regulated industries to retain full control over data residency, automation assets, and governance policies.

“CoTester earned this recognition because it turns a chronic weakness in enterprise software delivery into a clear strength, proving that AI, when properly governed, can deliver high reliability at scale,” said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards.

CoTester 2.0 is available today for enterprise deployment.

To schedule a pilot or request a demo, visit testgrid/cotester.

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.

