Odisha FC CEO Raj Athwal To Step Down After A Successful Tenure

Odisha FC on Tuesday confirmed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raj Athwal has informed the club management of his decision to move on, a move that has been accepted by the club, according to an official statement of Odisha FC.

A Successful Tenure

In an official statement, Odisha FC expressed its gratitude to Athwal for his leadership, professionalism and significant contributions during his tenure. Under his stewardship, the club enjoyed one of the most successful phases in its history, securing its first-ever silverware with the Super Cup triumph. The success extended beyond the men's team, with Odisha FC also winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 and achieving qualification for the AFC competition knockout stages with both the men's and women's teams.

Club Owner Acknowledges Impact

Club owner Rohan Sharma acknowledged Athwal's impact and wished him well for the future. "Having known and worked with Raj for five years, I'm sad to see him go. I know he will always be a well-wisher for the club. He knows he's always welcome back, and I wish him nothing but the best for him and his family," Sharma said, as quoted from the official statement.

Interim Leadership

As the club moves forward and awaits further clarity regarding the league, Odisha FC confirmed that General Manager Ravi Khedar will serve as the primary Point of Contact (POC) for all club communications and matters during the transition period. (ANI)

