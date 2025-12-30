Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Faces Deepening Humanitarian Emergency

2025-12-30 08:31:03
(MENAFN) Afghanistan is expected to remain among the world’s gravest humanitarian emergencies in 2026, with approximately 21.9 million people anticipated to need assistance, according to a report released Tuesday by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"Years of conflict, economic fragility, underinvestment in basic services, and the rapid erosion of rights have left large segments of the population with diminished resilience," the report noted.

The situation is further worsened by intensifying food shortages, large-scale returns of refugees across borders, droughts driven by climate change, recurring natural disasters, outbreaks of disease, and the continued exclusion of women and girls from public life, the report added.

Humanitarian organizations aim to provide aid to 17.5 million of the most vulnerable people in 2026, with an estimated funding requirement of 1.71 billion U.S. dollars, the report concluded.

MENAFN

