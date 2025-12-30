403
China Advances Boosting 2026 Consumer Goods Trade-In
(MENAFN) China has pre-allocated 62.5 billion yuan (around 8.88 billion U.S. dollars) from ultra-long special treasury bonds to back the 2026 consumer goods trade-in initiative, according to the nation’s chief economic planner on Tuesday.
This funding — the first installment for the 2026 program — was introduced by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) along with the Ministry of Finance.
The measure is intended to maintain policy consistency and address rising consumer demand during the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival celebrations.
The NDRC highlighted that local governments will be guided to utilize these resources effectively and carry out the trade-in scheme in a more structured and efficient manner.
On the same day, the NDRC and the finance ministry released a joint statement outlining detailed strategies and actions for the execution of large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in projects scheduled for 2026.
