Saudi Arabia Urges UAE to Withdraw Forces from Yemen
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia called on the United Arab Emirates to comply with Yemen’s request to remove its troops from Yemeni territory within a day.
In its statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry voiced dissatisfaction with the “actions taken by the brotherly United Arab Emirates, pressuring the Southern Transitional Council’s (STC) forces to conduct military operations on the southern borders of the Kingdom in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahara.”
Riyadh emphasized that such actions pose a “threat to the Kingdom’s national security and the security and stability” of Yemen.
The ministry described the UAE’s involvement as “highly dangerous” and “inconsistent” with the principles of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
"The Kingdom stresses the importance that the brotherly United Arab Emirates accept the Republic of Yemen’s request for all its forces to leave the Republic of Yemen within twenty-four hours and halt any military or financial support to any party within Yemen," the statement added.
It further underlined that any challenge to Saudi Arabia’s national security is a “red line, and the Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize any such threat.”
The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to Yemen’s security, stability, and sovereignty, reiterating its full backing of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
