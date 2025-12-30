403
Brazil's Banco Master Scandal Turns Into A Supreme Court Credibility Test
Banco Master's crisis should have been a technical story: regulators spot a problem, step in, and contain the damage.
Instead, it became a lesson in how Brazil's most powerful arenas can drift into a second track-where the formal rules still exist, but outcomes feel shaped by access.
The plot started with an arrest. Daniel Vorcaro, the bank's controller, was detained in a Federal Police operation and later released under restrictions, with images of him leaving detention spreading widely.
Around the same period, the Central Bank ordered Banco Master into extrajudicial liquidation, the system's harshest intervention.
Estimates reported for suspected irregularities diverged as the case evolved: some coverage cited about R$12.2 billion ($2.3 billion) linked to questionable credit assets; other reporting referenced totals reaching R$17 billion ($3.1 billion).
Then came the deal that never was. BRB, a state-owned bank tied to the Federal District, had pursued a transaction to buy control of Master.
The Central Bank later blocked it, citing a lack of proof that the combined business would be financially viable. Once the liquidation began, Master's camp fought back in court, trying to unwind or limit the regulator's move.
That court battle is where the“story behind the story” surfaced. Justice Dias Toffoli drew key strands into the Supreme Court under secrecy and ordered an“acareação”-a face-to-face confrontation meant to settle contradictions.
The session would have placed a Central Bank director opposite Master representatives and a former BRB chief. The Central Bank objected, warning the format could constrain supervision and raise institutional risk.
The prosecutor-general also questioned the timing. The hearing was later reported as postponed into 2026. A second controversy ran in parallel. Reports said Justice Alexandre de Moraes contacted Central Bank president Gabriel Galípolo multiple times.
Moraes said the conversations were about the consequences of U.S. Magnitsky sanctions affecting him and later his wife, and the Central Bank confirmed meetings on that topic.
But scrutiny intensified because reporting linked a law firm tied to Moraes's wife to a contract of roughly R$129 million ($24 million), with monthly payments around R$3.6 million ($667,000). Moraes said the firm did not work on the BRB–Master acquisition process before the Central Bank.
A bank collapse became a national test of whether regulators can act without informal pressure.
Supreme Court actions and off-agenda contacts fueled doubts about process, impartiality, and transparency.
The stakes go beyond one lender: central bank independence, market trust, and the credibility of Brazil's courts.
