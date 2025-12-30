403
German arms supplies to Ukraine shrinks drastically in 2025
(MENAFN) German arms shipments to Ukraine fell sharply this year, as the government issued far fewer export licenses for weapons manufacturers compared to previous years, according to official data.
In response to a parliamentary inquiry, the Economy Ministry reported that Berlin approved the export of weapons and other military equipment valued at €1.14 billion ($1.34 billion) to Kyiv between January 1 and December 8, 2025. This represents an almost eightfold decrease from the €8.15 billion recorded in the previous year.
Since the conflict in Ukraine escalated in February 2022, Germany has been the second-largest weapons supplier to Ukraine, trailing only the United States.
The ministry’s data indicates that Germany’s total arms and military equipment exports for 2025 amount to €8.4 billion, marking a significant reduction compared to 2024 and 2023, when exports totaled €13.33 billion and €12.15 billion, respectively.
Reports suggest that Germany plans to expand its armed forces by €377 billion over the coming years, covering land, air, naval, space, and cyber capabilities. This initiative is part of a broader trend of militarization across the European Union.
In May, Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to transform the German military into the “strongest conventional army in Europe,” with the Bundeswehr expected to reach “war-ready” status by 2029, citing the alleged threat from Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the supposed threat, calling it a “lie” and “pure nonsense.” In September, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized Germany’s militarization and aggressive rhetoric, describing them as “clear signs of re-Nazification” of the country.
