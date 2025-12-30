403
US Justice Department charges almost one hundred tied to fraud probe
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department announced Monday that 98 individuals have been charged in a major fraud investigation in Minnesota, with further prosecutions expected as the inquiry continues.
According to federal authorities, over 60 of those charged have already pled guilty or been convicted. The probe has focused on alleged misuse of millions in federal social service funds, particularly targeting Minnesota’s Somali community—a point criticized by immigrant rights groups as unfairly singling out residents of Somali descent.
Attorney General Pam Bondi noted that 85 of those charged so far are of Somali origin. FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigation has dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that misappropriated federal food aid programs designed for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
