Saudi-led Coalition Executes Limited Strike on Ships in Mukalla Port
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen carried out a "limited" aerial strike against two vessels docked at Mukalla port.
According to a news agency, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki explained that the ships had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Fujairah on Dec. 27–28 without obtaining formal clearance from the coalition’s Joint Forces Command.
He noted that a substantial cache of arms and military vehicles was offloaded to bolster the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen’s eastern regions of Hadramout and Mahra, “with the aim of fueling the conflict.”
"Given the danger and escalation posed by these weapons, which threaten security and stability, the Coalition Air Forces conducted a limited military operation this morning targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from the two ships at the port of al-Mukalla after documenting the violations," al-Maliki stated.
The spokesperson emphasized that the strike was conducted in line with international humanitarian law and its established principles, ensuring "no collateral damage occurred."
Al-Maliki reiterated the coalition’s pledge to ease tensions in Hadramout and Al-Mahra and to block any military deliveries to groups unless coordinated with Yemen’s legitimate government and the coalition itself.
