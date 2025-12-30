403
Regulations affecting carbon pricing, customer safety to take effect
(MENAFN) New economic and trade regulations covering carbon pricing, consumer safety, taxation, digital assets, and travel are set to come into force on Thursday, Jan. 1, in the EU, the US, China, and other major jurisdictions, reshaping global commercial and regulatory frameworks.
The European Union will introduce a border carbon tax targeting imports of selected products from high-emission industries, including iron and steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, and hydrogen.
In addition, the EU will implement a new toy safety regulation aimed at minimizing risks from unsafe toys and protecting children from hazards such as endocrine disruptors, toxic chemicals affecting skin and organs, and harmful respiratory substances. The rules specifically ban substances like “forever chemicals” and dangerous bisphenols, as well as allergenic fragrances in toys intended for children under three years old.
Toy manufacturers will be required to perform comprehensive safety assessments addressing chemical, physical, mechanical, and electrical hazards before placing products on the market. All toys must feature a digital product passport for traceability and to simplify market monitoring and customs enforcement. Companies have until Aug. 1, 2030, to comply with the new requirements.
The EU will also finalize the transition to the revised Pan-European-Mediterranean (PEM) rules of origin, which harmonize origin standards across trading partners. These updated rules standardize how the cumulation of origin is used to demonstrate product origin within the PEM region and align the movement of raw materials and goods among member countries with the new framework.
Furthermore, the EU’s financial and environmental reporting system will expand and formalize existing obligations. Starting Jan. 1, sustainability reporting requirements will extend to a broader range of companies. Large firms employing more than 250 people and meeting specific criteria must publish sustainability reports. The reporting period will also begin for small and medium-sized enterprises listed on EU stock exchanges, while smaller companies will have the option to delay reporting.
