Over 10,000 Afghanistan And Pakistan Traders' Shipments Stalled At Karachi Port

The Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that over 10,000 Afghan and Pakistani traders are facing severe losses as their transit shipments remain stuck at Karachi port.

Express Tribune reported on Tuesday that closures at key border crossings, including Torkham, Spin Boldak, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan, have caused massive disruptions to trade between the two countries.

Officials said 11,000 to 12,000 transit containers destined for Afghanistan and Central Asian republics are stranded at Karachi port due to the ongoing border shutdowns.

In addition, thousands of trucks carrying imports and exports from traders on both sides are parked at the borders, with perishable goods rotting and financial losses mounting.

The United Nations noted in a report that the continued closure of crossings between Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is costing traders on both sides approximately $1 million daily.

Afghanistan relies heavily on Pakistan's ports and transit routes for trade, making border closures a major blow to its import-export economy.

Similar disruptions have occurred in the past during political tensions or security incidents, highlighting the fragile nature of trade logistics in the region.

Traders are urging both parties to reopen crossings promptly to prevent further economic damage and avoid a humanitarian impact on communities dependent on trade.

Experts warn that prolonged border closures could disrupt supply chains across South and Central Asia, increase costs for businesses, and deepen regional economic instability.

