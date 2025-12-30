403
Irregular migration through Mexico drops to almost ninety per cent
(MENAFN) Irregular migration through Mexico has fallen by as much as 86% in parts of this year compared with the same periods in 2024, according to data released by Mexican immigration authorities.
The steep decline in undocumented migrants transiting Mexico follows US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House for a second term, marked by a hardline anti-immigration agenda and increased pressure on neighboring countries to curb northward migration.
Figures from Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) show that between January and September this year, authorities registered or detained 135,233 undocumented migrants. This represents a sharp decrease from the 1,005,321 migrants recorded during the same period in 2024.
May showed the most dramatic drop, with just 5,128 migrant encounters reported, compared with 125,499 in May last year.
Venezuelans, Hondurans, and Colombians accounted for the largest share of migrants, while men made up 68.9% of those registered or detained.
Following Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, his immigration policy quickly affected Mexico. He reportedly warned Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that failure to stem migration could result in tariffs on Mexican exports.
INM data suggests Mexico has largely complied with US demands. Most detentions in 2025 occurred in the country’s southeast near the Guatemalan border. Chiapas recorded 31,472 detentions, or 23.3% of the total, while Tabasco saw the highest number with 76,136 detentions, accounting for 56.3%.
