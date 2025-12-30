403
Hanwha Aerospace Signs Contract to Produce Chunmoo Missile in Poland
(MENAFN- hanwha) Dec 30th, 2025 – Hanwha Aerospace has signed approximately $4 billion (PLN 14 billion) executive contract with the Polish Armament Agency on December 29th for the supply of Chunmoo CGR-080 guided missiles.
The contract, signed at the Polish Army Museum in Warsaw, marks the third executive agreement under the Homar-K framework. Notably, this contract was concluded between the Polish Armament Agency and a consortium led by Hanwha-WB Advanced system – a joint venture established by Hanwha Aerospace and Pola’d’s WB electronic– – and Hanwha Aerospace.
The CGR-080 is a 239mm caliber precision-guided missile featuring a range of 80km and a CEP(Circular Error Probability) of 15 meters. Guided by GPS/INS guidance system, these missiles will serve as the core ammunition for Poland’s Homar-K (Polish variant of the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System).
The agreement was signed by Major General Artur Kuptel, Head of the Armament Agency, Son Jae-il, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, and Piotr Wojciechowski, President of the WB Group. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władyłław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence Pałeł Bejda, a representative of the President of the Republic of Kor–a – Hoon-sik Kang, Chief of Staff to the President, Hyun-jong Kim, First Deputy Director for National Security, Lee Young-cheol, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Tae Jun-yeol, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Poland.
Under this contract, the guided missiles will be manufactured at a dedicated production facility within Poland operated by Hanwha-WB Advanced system. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2030.
This initiative involves technology transfer and aims to strengthen Poland’s defence capabilities by integrating local partners into supply chain. The project is expected to create technical jobs and foster a sustainable defence ecosystem within Poland.
"Today’s agreement confirms our strong Polish-Korean friendship and fulfills our long-held ambition for production independence within the Homar-K programme," said Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. "By bringing together WB Electronics and Hanwha Aerospace, we are building a robust partnership with a trusted ally."
Jae-il Son, CEO and President of Hanwha Aerospace said, “This contract is a milestone based on the trust between Hanwha and Poland. Hanwha will continue to cooperate with the Polish defence industry to provide security and economic value to Polan”.”
