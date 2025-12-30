Waters Calls For Oversight Hearing On SEC's Crypto Policies

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Lawmaker Calls for SEC Hearing Over Cryptocurrency Oversight

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has formally requested a congressional hearing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins to scrutinize the regulator's recent stance on cryptocurrency enforcement. Her push comes amid widespread concern over the SEC's handling of major crypto cases and perceived shifts in regulatory policy that could impact the industry's future.



Waters urges a hearing to investigate the SEC's dismissal of enforcement actions against crypto giants like Coinbase and Binance.

She criticizes the agency's increasing politicization and waning independence amid notable policy changes.

The congresswoman highlights concerns over weakened market surveillance and the SEC's approach to fraud prevention. Waters emphasizes the need to ensure effective regulation without discouraging innovation or allowing for major violations to go unchecked.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Coinbase, Binance

Sentiment: Concerned

Price impact: Neutral. Regulatory developments remain uncertain and are unlikely to cause immediate market shifts.

Market context: The ongoing debate over crypto regulation reflects broader tensions between fostering innovation and enforcing investor protections in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

Calls for Congressional Oversight

In a detailed letter addressed to House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, Waters accused the SEC of engaging in questionable policy reversals, including stopping investigations into major crypto firms with credible allegations of securities law violations. She pointed out that the SEC has prematurely terminated enforcement actions against industry leaders, citing examples involving Coinbase, Binance, and Justin Sun, often before official votes or formal decisions.

Waters criticized the SEC's approach, arguing that these actions undermine investor protections and transparency.“The SEC should clarify how it plans to deter fraud and manipulation effectively without compromising market integrity,” she stated.

Since his appointment in April, SEC Chair Paul Atkins-nominated during the Trump administration-has taken a more accommodating stance toward crypto. Under his leadership, the SEC has shelved several lawsuits, relaxed rules related to crypto exchange-traded funds, and launched initiatives like Project Crypto to explore regulatory frameworks.

Waters' persistent criticism aligns with her broader skepticism of how agencies regulate the crypto industry. She previously voiced outrage over the pardon of Binance's co-founder, Changpeng Zhao, and warned about legislation such as the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act, which she believes could catalyze widespread fraud and financial disaster.

The growing politicization of crypto regulation presents challenges for the industry, especially as Democrats hold significant influence in Congress, with a substantial probability of maintaining or expanding their majority. As the regulatory landscape continues to shift, industry stakeholders are closely monitoring congressional actions and oversight initiatives that could shape the future of digital asset markets.

