U.S. Stocks Close Monday Down
(MENAFN) Wall Street wrapped up Monday's session in negative territory as investors cashed out from artificial intelligence technology stocks that had recently approached all-time peaks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 249.04 points, representing a 0.51% decline, to settle at 48,461.93.
The S&P 500 shed 24.20 points, down 0.35%, finishing at 6,905.74, while the Nasdaq surrendered 118.75 points, falling 0.50% to 23,474.35.
The Volatility Index (VIX), commonly referred to as the "fear index," climbed 4.41% to reach 14.20.
Semiconductor giant Nvidia experienced a 1.2% decline amid ongoing uncertainty about whether investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure will yield anticipated financial results. Palantir Technologies tumbled 2.4%, and Oracle retreated 1.3%.
Trading floors will remain shuttered Thursday in observance of the New Year holiday, with market participants anticipating subdued activity throughout the shortened week. The economic data pipeline will likewise remain sparse.
Market watchers will pay particular attention to the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes and the weekly unemployment claims report.
In economic developments, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday that U.S. pending home sales climbed for a fourth consecutive month in November, reaching the highest level in nearly three years. Marginally lower mortgage rates combined with expanded housing inventory improved affordability, fueling the surge.
The forward-looking metric, which tracks signed purchase agreements, exceeded analyst projections for the reporting period.
In corporate news, DigitalBridge, a digital infrastructure-focused alternative asset manager, surged 9.6% following SoftBank Group's announcement that it had secured a deal to purchase the firm for roughly $4 billion.
