Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese SoftBank Seals USD4B Deal to Acquire DigitalBridge

2025-12-30 12:41:53
(MENAFN) Japanese technology powerhouse SoftBank has struck a $4 billion agreement to acquire DigitalBridge, a US-based asset management firm specializing in digital infrastructure investments.

The strategic takeover of DigitalBridge will bolster SoftBank Group's capacity to construct, expand, and fund the essential infrastructure underpinning next-generation AI services and applications, DigitalBridge disclosed Monday.

A press release read: "With a global footprint and deep sector expertise, DigitalBridge will enhance SoftBank Group's ability to originate, finance, operate, and scale digital infrastructure opportunities worldwide."

Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank Group, said as AI transforms industries worldwide, SoftBank needs more computing, connectivity, power, and scalable infrastructure.

"DigitalBridge is a leader in digital infrastructure, and this acquisition will strengthen the foundation for next-generation AI data centers, advance our vision to become a leading ASI platform provider, and help unlock breakthroughs that move humanity forward," he added.

The transaction terms stipulate that SoftBank Group will indirectly purchase all outstanding common shares of DigitalBridge at $16 per share in cash.

