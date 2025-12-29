KLAR Shareholder Notice: Klarna Group (KLAR) Facing Securities Class Action Amid 102% Spike In Credit Loss Provision, Questions About Risk-Related Trends Disclosures Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action styled Nayak v. Klarna Group plc, et al., No. 1:25-cv-07033 (E.D.N.Y.) has been filed, seeking to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) securities in the company's September 2025 initial public offering.

Class: Investors in Klarna's Sep. 2025 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 20, 2026

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Klarna's statements within the company's offering documents whereby it issued over 34 million shares at $40 per share on or about September 11, 2025.

Klarna, which claims to be“a first mover in the 'buy now, pay later' space,” assured IPO investors that“[o]ur high credit modeling and scoring performance allows us to responsibly extend credit to consumers with different credit scores while maintaining the quality of our loan portfolio.”

The complaint alleges that Klarna's offering documents were misleading because they materially understated credit risks involved in lending to clients who were financially unsophisticated, experiencing financial hardship, and/or borrowing at substantial interest rates for items including fast food deliveries. The complaint further alleges that, because of these factors, Klarna downplayed the risk of material increases in the company's loss provisions.

Investors' disappointment set in on November 18, 2025, when Klarna reported its Q3 2025 financial results that included a massive 102% year-over-year increase in its provision for credit losses and a material year-over-year increase in operating losses.

The news sent the price of Klarna shares sharply lower that day to close at $31.63, about 20% below the IPO price.

“A core issue in the IPO setting is transparency with investors. When a company's provision for credit losses spikes 102% year-over-year, it calls into question whether that risk had already materialized by the time of the IPO,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

