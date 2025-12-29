Turbines, Inc. Launches Ecommerce Platform To Enhance Customer Purchasing Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SENECA, S.C., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbines, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of turbine flow meters for liquid and gas measurement applications, is pleased to announce the launch of its new eCommerce platform, enabling customers to place orders securely online using debit or credit cards.

The introduction of this platform marks a significant advancement in Turbines, Inc.'s commitment to customer service and operational efficiency. By offering direct online purchasing, the company is improving accessibility and convenience for customers across all industries.

“Our new eCommerce platform represents a meaningful step forward in how we serve our customers,” said Robert McDavid, Director of Global Sales Strategies at Turbines, Inc .“Providing the ability to purchase products directly through our website streamlines the buying process and reflects our continued focus on innovation, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction. We're proud to offer this added functionality as part of our ongoing effort to make doing business with Turbines, Inc. as seamless as possible.”

The new eCommerce platform features a wide range of Turbines, Inc. products available for direct purchase, including turbine flow meters, electronic components, internal kits, and other accessories. Customers can easily browse product categories, view detailed specifications, and select the exact configurations needed for their specific applications.

