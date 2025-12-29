Forma Furniture Showcases The Makers Behind Colorado's Finest Modern Furniture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo. and FORT COLLINS, Colo. and NORTHGLENN, Colo., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forma Furniture, Colorado's destination for modern and European contemporary furniture, is proud to spotlight the master craftsmen and manufacturers behind their curated sustainable collection of furniture. Through long-standing partnerships with world-renowned furniture makers, Forma brings together comfort, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility-connecting Colorado homes with the best of modern design from around the globe.

Forma Furniture curates their showrooms with intention, partnering only with manufacturers who share their commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. Each piece on the showroom floor represents a story of thoughtful craftsmanship, ethical production, and enduring comfort.

Global Craftsmanship, Thoughtfully Curated

Among Forma's featured makers is Stressless®, the Norwegian brand internationally recognized as the leader in ergonomic comfort and endorsed by the (ACA) American Chiropractic Association. For more than 50 years, Stressless has combined Scandinavian design with advanced engineering to redefine comfort and ultimate relaxation. Equally impressive is the company's environmental commitment-reusing foam scraps, recycling sawdust to heat factories, and repurposing leather remnants to minimize waste. These values align seamlessly with Forma's mission to offer furniture that supports mindful, modern living.

Forma also proudly represents Copeland Furniture, an American manufacturer rooted in Vermont craftsmanship with European-inspired sustainability practices. As a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Copeland ensures that 100% of its manufacturing byproducts are reused or recycled, while sourcing wood responsibly from North American forests. Each piece reflects an uncompromising respect for materials, craftsmanship, and environmental stewardship.

Completing the trio is Skovby, one of Denmark's most respected furniture makers. With a heritage spanning three generations, Skovby blends Danish design tradition with modern innovation. Handcrafted dining tables, functional designs, and responsibly sourced materials define their collection-each piece carrying the legacy of master woodworkers dedicated to precision and longevity.

A Different Kind of Furniture Experience

“Forma Furniture is about values, comfort, and quality,” said Travis Garrish, President and founder of Forma Furniture.“We don't just sell furniture; we build relationships with makers who care deeply about how furniture is designed, crafted, and lived in. That philosophy resonates strongly with our Colorado customers.”

By sourcing furniture from Norway, Vermont, and Denmark, Forma Furniture offers a distinct alternative to big-box retailers, emphasizing personal service, curated expertise, and sustainable design - the real benefits to shopping local and with a small business.

Experience Modern Craftsmanship in Colorado

Experience this craftsmanship firsthand at Forma Furniture showrooms in Fort Collins, Boulder, and Denver. From the sculpted wood of a handcrafted dining table to the unmatched comfort of an ergonomic recliner, Forma offers furniture designed to enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit a Forma Furniture showroom or explore the collection online.

Media Contact:

Forma Furniture



970-204-9700

...