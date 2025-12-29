MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mode Mobile Acquires Viral Social App NGL to Accelerate Growth and Expand 'EarnPhone' Ecosystem into Gen-Z Social Networking

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Mode Mobile, the creator of the world's first EarnPhoneTM and the proprietary EarnOSTM, today announced the acquisition of NGL (Not Gonna Lie), the viral anonymous messaging and social networking application. This strategic move instantly integrates a massive, highly engaged Gen-Z audience into Mode's ecosystem, furthering its mission to monetize user attention and turn the smartphone into an income-generating asset.

NGL, a social app known for its authentic, anonymous Q&A format, boasts a staggering community of over 125 million monthly active users across web and mobile. The acquisition immediately positions Mode Mobile for explosive growth in the social app and monetization sectors.

"This is a game-changer for Mode Mobile and our growing community of users," said Dan Novaes, CEO and Co-founder of Mode Mobile. "The acquisition of NGL is a strategic catalyst, bringing a massive, engaged Gen-Z audience directly into our orbit. We are not just acquiring an app; we are acquiring a powerful platform to deepen our EarnOS integration, unlocking entirely new loyalty-based revenue streams for NGL and reward-based opportunities for our users across both platforms."

A New Era for NGL

Joao Figueiredo and Raj Vir, Co-founders of NGL, shared their excitement about the acquisition: "Since day one, our mission has been to connect Gen-Z in fun, authentic, and engaging ways.

Joining Mode Mobile will bring scale and expertise that will help NGL grow in new ways, and we're genuinely excited about what that unlocks for the app and the community around it.

This next chapter feels special. It's a chance to see our creation evolve, reach new audiences, and continue making an impact."

Future Plans

The integration of NGL into the Mode Mobile portfolio will focus on three key areas:

NGL significantly expands Mode Mobile's owned audience with one of the largest and most engaged Gen-Z user bases globally. This acquisition accelerates Mode's ability to reach younger demographics at scale and strengthens the company's long-term distribution advantage across its growing portfolio of consumer products.

Mode plans to integrate its EarnOS rewards and loyalty infrastructure into NGL over time, enabling users to earn rewards for engagement, subscriptions, and advertiser interactions. This approach reflects Mode's broader strategy of layering monetization and rewards capabilities across acquired platforms, increasing lifetime value without disrupting core user experiences.

NGL's proven viral mechanics and social growth loops will inform product design and growth strategies across the Mode Mobile portfolio. By applying these learnings across future acquisitions, Mode continues to strengthen its ability to scale engagement, retention, and user acquisition efficiently across multiple platforms.

About Mode Mobile, Inc.

Mode Mobile is a consumer technology company unlocking one of the world's most accessible income-generating assets...the smartphone. Through its Earn app and EarnOS platform, Mode enables users to earn rewards for their attention and engagement as part of everyday mobile activity.

Since inception, Mode Mobile's products have been downloaded by more than 50 million registered users across 170 countries. The company has generated over $90 million in revenue, while users have collectively earned and saved nearly $1 billion through Mode's earning and savings opportunities.

About NGL

NGL is a leading Gen-Z social app that facilitates anonymous Q&A messaging, providing a safe and authentic space for connection and curiosity. It has quickly grown into one of the most viral social platforms of recent years, reaching over 125 million monthly active users.

