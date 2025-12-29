A Touch Of Glass Offers Custom Frameless Shower Door Installation Throughout St. Louis Metro Area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Homeowners upgrading their bathrooms with modern, durable frameless shower doors have a trusted local partner in A Touch of Glass Shower Enclosures. Serving the entire St. Louis Metro area, the company specializes in custom frameless shower doors, glass partitions, mirrors, bathtub refinishing and chip repair services that transform outdated spaces into bright, modern retreats.

Each enclosure is tailored to the customer's layout and crafted with premium tempered glass and high-quality hardware in finishes such as matte black, brushed nickel, and satin brass. From initial measurement to final installation, A Touch of Glass ensures every detail is handled by trained professionals for a seamless, precise fit.

“We know homeowners are trusting us with a key part of their renovation,” said Kristen Bingaman of A Touch of Glass.“Our focus is on delivering a smooth, supportive experience while providing custom glass designs and refinishing solutions that truly elevate our clients' homes.”

The company serves St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and surrounding communities, offering efficient turnaround times and dependable, detail-oriented craftsmanship. In addition to frameless shower doors, A Touch of Glass provides mirrors, partitions, glass railings, chip repair, and full bathtub refinishing.

Homeowners interested in frameless shower doors in the St. Louis Metro can speak with a trained representative about layouts, hardware options, measurements, and project timelines. Style comparisons, pricing requests, and consultations are available on the company's website.

About A Touch of Glass

A Touch of Glass provides custom shower doors, glass enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, and residential and commercial glass solutions throughout the St. Louis Metro. The company focuses on tailored design, precise measurement, and dependable installation to help homeowners and businesses create bright, modern spaces.