Vai Dai Coffee+ Launches Revolutionary Ready-To-Drink Brew: Functional Coffee Infused With Nootropics And Adaptogens For Unmatched Energy And Focus

MENAFN - GetNews) Vai Dai Coffee+, the bold new ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee brand founded by wine industry innovators Tom Beaton and Mark Warren is shaking up the coffee world with a game-changing blend that's as powerful as it is delicious.

Tired of mediocre coffee that delivers jitters, crashes, and zero real benefits? Vai Dai Coffee says no more. Drawing from Vietnamese surf slang where "Vai Dai" means "effing awesome," this isn't just coffee-it's a high-performance fuel designed to elevate your day. Born from the founders' frustration with lackluster brews in their own chaotic kitchen lab, Vai Dai combines premium medium-roast Arabica beans with a potent mix of nootropics and adaptogens, including Lion's Mane, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger.

"We were done with coffee that promised energy but left you foggy and crashing," said co-founder Tom Beaton. "As veterans of disrupting the 'better-for-you' wine space with FitVine, we knew we could do the same for coffee. Vai Dai is clean, junk-free, and packed with brain-boosting ingredients-no added sugar, no artificial bullshit, just pure, sustained power."

Available in bold Black and creamy Latte varieties, Vai Dai is lightly sweetened with natural stevia and monk fruit, making it low-carb, gluten-free, non-GMO, and stomach-friendly. Each bottle delivers rich, smooth flavor with functional benefits: explosive creativity, relentless motivation, unbreakable focus, and calm energy without the crash.

Co-founder Mark Warren added, "Our customers aren't just drinking Vai Dai-they're dominating their days. This is the RTD revolution for the bold, the driven, and anyone ready to ditch average brews for something epic."

Vai Dai Coffee is now available for purchase at and select retailers, including Amazon. Join the movement and crank your energy to eleven.

About Vai Dai Coffee+:

Vai Dai Coffee+ is a premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand dedicated to delivering clean, high-performance energy through real ingredients and science-backed nootropics and adaptogens. Founded by Tom Beaton and Mark Warren-renegades from the wine industry-Vai Dai is on a mission to redefine coffee as a tool for clarity, focus, and unstoppable drive.

For media inquiries, product samples, or interviews, contact.

Visit to learn more and grab your Vai Dai today