Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Industry To Lead On Sustainability
Call for Industry Participation in Sustainability
Addressing a ceremony marking the centenary of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, Gupta emphasised that sustainable urban development requires active participation from industry.
She urged industrial units to support initiatives related to sanitation, environmental protection and urban greening, noting that government efforts alone would be insufficient, reported HT.
Gupta called on industries to manage local waste responsibly, adopt green building practices, treat and reuse water, install rainwater harvesting systems and explore measures such as mist plants on high-rise buildings. She also encouraged the development of zero-waste units to reduce environmental impact.
Regulatory Reforms to Boost Industrial Growth
The chief minister said her 10-month-old government has implemented several policy measures aimed at supporting and stabilising industrial activity in Delhi. These include the simplification of licensing procedures and the introduction of a single-window clearance system.
She said approval timelines for green category industries have been reduced from 120 days to 20 days, with applications deemed approved if no decision is taken within the stipulated period.
