Unifydrive UP6 Officially Available: The World's First AI-Powered Mobile NAS With Built-In Display And UPS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new all-flash device combines workstation performance, on-device AI, and power independence to replace the laptop in professional field workflows.

DOVER, Del., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyDrive, an innovator in network storage solutions, today announced the release of the UnifyDrive UP6. This all-flash mobile NAS is the first of its kind to integrate a 6-inch touchscreen, a built-in Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), and local AI processing into a single portable chassis.

Designed specifically for photographers, videographers, and data-sensitive professionals, the UP6 bridges the gap between high-capacity desktop storage and portable rugged drives. It allows creators to offload, preview, and manage massive datasets in the field without requiring a laptop or external power source.

Desktop Performance, Anywhere At the heart of the UP6 is the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 125H processor, featuring an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of 11 TOPS. Unlike traditional NAS units that rely on lower-power ARM chips, the UP6 offers true workstation capability.



Performance: Supports 8K video transcoding and high-speed data ingestion. Capacity: The all-flash NVMe architecture supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and 48TB of storage, delivering the sustained read/write speeds required for collaborative editing directly from the drive.



A Visual, Intelligent Workflow The UP6 diverges from traditional NAS design by incorporating a 6-inch high-resolution touchscreen. This interface allows users to view files, manage permissions, and configure network settings directly on the device.

To further streamline file management, UnifyDrive has implemented a local AI engine. This allows users to perform natural language searches-such as "drone footage of mountains" or "contracts from 2024"-to locate files instantly. Critically, all AI processing occurs locally on the NPU. No data is sent to the cloud, ensuring total privacy for sensitive financial data, research, or unreleased media assets.

Power Independence for Field Work Power reliability is often the weakest link in mobile workflows. The UP6 addresses this with a built-in UPS capable of two hours of off-grid operation, ensuring zero data loss during accidental disconnections or power outages. For extended sessions, the device supports 100W PD (Power Delivery), allowing it to run off standard USB-C laptop chargers or power banks, eliminating the need for proprietary AC adapters.

Professional Connectivity Standards The UP6 is designed to serve as the central hub of a mobile creative set:



Connectivity: Dual ThunderboltTM 4 ports and 10GbE Ethernet ensure maximum throughput for ingestion and editing.

On-Set Review: An HDMI 2.1 port supports 4K@60fps playback for immediate review on external monitors.

One-Click Ingest: Native support for SD, TF, and CFexpress cards allows for "shoot-to-backup" functionality without a computer. Collaboration: The device functions as a Wi-Fi 6 access point, creating a secure, encrypted local network for multi-user collaboration in remote locations.



"The UP6 creates a new category of mobile infrastructure," said Josh, Product Director at UnifyDrive. "We realized that professionals were carrying a NAS for storage, a laptop for management, and a battery for safety. By combining workstation-level performance with a visual interface and battery protection, we've condensed an entire DIT (Digital Imaging Technician) cart into a device that fits in a backpack."

Availability The UnifyDrive UP6 is available for preorder starting today and is scheduled to ship in early January. For complete technical specifications and pricing configurations, please visit .

