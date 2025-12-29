Toobit Futures Upgrades Tradingview Integration With 8-Chart Layout And 18 Chart Types

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the rollout of advanced features across Toobit Futures, powered by the industry-standard TradingView system.

This comprehensive update optimizes market analysis and maximizes trading efficiency, giving traders the capability to make faster, more informed decisions. The upgrade centers on three core enhancements:

Traders can now view up to eight charts simultaneously within a single interface. This capability allows traders to track multiple tokens, compare various timeframes, and analyze complex strategies side-by-side.Toobit Futures now supports up to 18 distinct candlestick chart types, an addition of 7 new options. This expansion provides traders with extensive customizability, allowing them to combine these types with their preferred technical indicators and timeframes for a granular and precise view of market dynamics.To optimize the trading workflow, traders can now save their most-used indicators, drawing tools, and trading pairs directly to a personalized left-side toolbar.

"Understanding the market goes beyond numbers. It requires the ability to view and synthesize multiple patterns instantly, a feat achievable only with institutional-grade technology," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This upgrade to our TradingView-powered futures charting delivers the speed and analytical depth advanced traders require, equipping them with the necessary instruments to master complex strategies."

The crypto derivatives sector has quickly become the ecosystem's backbone, driving demand for professional tools. Derivatives trading has consistently exceeded spot volume by a factor of 5 to 10 times, with combined futures and options volume surpassing $900 billion. This rapid institutionalization, evidenced by a widening institutional presence, validates the market's need for advanced charting instrumentation.

