FUN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or“the Company”) (NYSE: FUN ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 5, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Legacy Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair on July 1, 2024, creating North America's largest amusement park operator. Following the merger, the Company reported poor financial operating results. Despite the Company's positive comments on its operations, it became clear that it had neglected park maintenance and updates for years, which would require a large capital infusion to fix. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Six Flags, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

...

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm