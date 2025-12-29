Since 1951: The Nissan Patrol Honors Its Past, Without Living In It

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –December 2025: As you walk towards the seventh-generation Nissan Patrol, you'll notice a little detail that goes beyond its imposing presence and progressive styling. A puddle lamp that lights up the ground with the vehicle's silhouette, and a tribute to its 74-year legacy.

A touch that honors the Patrol's legacy, before you even step into it: evolution that respects lineage. And it's available from AED 239,900 through Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

What's significant about 1951?

Everything.

It's the launch year of the vehicle that would become fundamental to the country's roads (and sands). Nissan crafted a greeting that connects you to seven decades of Patrol heritage. It's a small, elegant thought that prepares you for a memorable journey.

And it's the same school of thought that materializes throughout. Dual-tone panels that build presence through deliberate contrast, not decorative excess. Signature double c-shape headlights flowing into the bodywork, visible from the sides. Nothing is arbitrary.

Is it a completely new Patrol?

Yes it is.

The 28.6′′ Monolith Display isn't a tablet planted on the dashboard; it comprises twin 14.3′′ screens fully integrated with Google, treating connectivity and personalization as essential infrastructure. The MyNISSAN app extends capability beyond the cabin, to any part of the world.

The redesigned powertrain features a 9-speed automatic transmission paired to a 3.8L V6 or 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo, delivering up to 425 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. That power flows into the terrain through multiple drive modes, letting you conquer all types of conditions. And the rear differential lock provides raw, untamed off-road capability.

Is it the same old Patrol?

Yes again. But only where it matters.

Nissan refuses to compromise on what makes a Patrol a Patrol. The commanding exterior evokes the same authority as all six preceding generations. That unshakeable off-road dominance remains untouched. The Patrol is still the undisputed king when tarmac ends and sands begin.

The core philosophy hasn't budged either: genuine capability, unparalleled reliability. Luxury that hasn't softened over the decades for boulevard cruising: the Patrol maintains its desert-bred character. It's an icon that knows what it is and will not apologize for it.

How does it feel to travel in?

Like flying, business class.

The Zero Gravity seats feature Japanese-inspired quilted patterns printed into high-damping foam designed to support posture over long distances. Seating accommodates eight across three rows, each seat adjustable to individual preferences.

The Klipsch Premium Audio system, Nissan's first automotive collaboration with the 78-year-old audio company, features 12 strategically placed speakers. The panoramic sunroof opens to the skies. Biometric cooling and air ionization address UAE-specific concerns: heat, dust, and air quality.

Who is the new Patrol for?

Ownership of the Patrol is a membership for someone who wants to be part of something that has outlasted trends for over seven decades. Someone who sees heritage not as nostalgia but as proof of enduring relevance. The new Patrol attracts buyers who respect where things come from, who value the substance behind the name. The Patrol knows its identity, and so do the people who buy it.

Available through multiple showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, the Nissan Patrol comes with a 5-year warranty and 5 years of roadside assistance. With over 50 years of experience delivering quality vehicles and support across the region, Arabian Automobiles backs the Patrol with the kind of aftersales care befitting a vehicle this significant.

About Arabian Automobiles Company AAC:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In 2023, Arabian Automobiles has been honored with the prestigious INFINITI Global Award. Also in 2017, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 24 times.



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 3 INFINITI, and 2 Renault

12 spare parts centres

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Across its Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: