Connectm's Keen Labs Introduces Hi-ETM Energy Storage Line For Long-Duration And VPP Applications In A $100 Billion+ Distributed Energy Storage Market

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the"Company"), a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy, today announced that Keen Labs, its AI and technology subsidiary, has introduced the Hi-ETM line of energy storage systems for long-duration and virtual power plant ("VPP") applications.

Developed by Keen Labs, the Hi-ETM line leverages high energy density Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology and is designed for residential and light commercial buildings. Hi-ETM systems provide grid backup for whole-home or targeted electrical loads, support load leveling, and help customers manage peak time-of-use pricing. In markets where a relationship exists with the local utility, Hi-ETM systems can also participate as controllable assets in VPP programs using ConnectM's proprietary power electronics architecture and energy management platform. Initially offered in 2 kWh to 5 kWh modules, the Hi-ETM line can be configured or bundled to meet specific energy requirements for a wide range of applications.

Built for Flexibility and Lowering Energy Costs

The Hi-ETM line is designed for environments where flexibility in both space and duration of use is critical to maximizing ease of use and minimizing cost:



Integrated with Keen Heat Pumps: Hi-ETM provides reliable, clean power to ConnectM's Keen Heat Pumps, reducing wear on the devices while helping users lower their overall energy costs.

VPP-Ready: Where supported by local utilities, Hi-ETM can function as part of a VPP, dynamically supporting individual electric assets such as induction cooktops, heat pumps, and LED lighting systems. Scalable Architecture: Multiple Hi-ETM modules can be bundled to deliver longer duration, higher capacity solutions tailored to specific residential or small commercial sites.



By absorbing and releasing energy intelligently, the Hi-ETM system helps reduce peak-load stress, extends useful life of connected assets, and lowers total cost of ownership across a range of equipment and use cases.

Digital-Native by Design

Each Hi-ETM system is designed to integrate natively with Keen Labs' Energy Intelligent NetworkTM, providing:



Real-time telemetry and health monitoring at the asset and fleet level;

Data feeds into ConnectM's analytics and optimization engines; and Optional direct integration into customer data platforms and energy management systems.



Customers can deploy Hi-ETM as a standalone storage module, as part of broader ConnectM and Keen Labs solutions, or as a digitally connected asset within existing energy and infrastructure stacks.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM brings together technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics and technology subsidiary Keen Labs, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Keen Labs

Keen Labs, a wholly owned technology subsidiary of ConnectM, develops the AI, control and energy intelligence platforms that underpin the Company's solutions. Keen Labs' portfolio includes industrial IoT hardware, the Hi-CTM and Hi-ETM lines of energy storage systems, smart heat pumps and connected vehicle technologies, all integrated through its Energy Intelligent NetworkTM to optimize performance across fleets, facilities and distributed energy assets. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

