Former South Korean First Lady Accused of Meddling in State Affairs
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged former first lady Kim Keon Hee with "illegally intervening in state affairs," ending a six-month inquiry into corruption allegations linked to the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to local media.
Announcing the investigation’s conclusions, the Special Counsel Min Joong-ki team said Kim had operated “behind the curtains,” media reported.
"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," said assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun.
Last week, Kim was indicted for accepting luxury gifts from business figures in exchange for government posts and political nominations. Prosecutors claim the gifts—valued at roughly 370 million won ($258,000), including an expensive painting—were intended to back a candidate vying for the ruling People Power Party’s nomination in last year’s general elections.
Investigators centered their probe on three primary suspicions: Kim’s alleged role in stock price manipulation, accepting free opinions, and receiving favors from the Unification Church.
During the investigation, authorities detained 20 individuals, including Kim, and indicted dozens more, among them both Kim and her husband.
Currently, Yoon and Kim remain in custody, facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges.
