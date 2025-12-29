MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperQ Announces Collaboration with Girls in Quantum to Support ChatQLM Beta Testing and Global Showcasing Ahead of CES 2026 Launch

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("", "", or the "") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with

Girls in Quantum is one of the world's leading youth-led education ecosystems advancing awareness, training and participation in quantum computing. With reach across more than 30 countries, the organization connects students, educators and emerging technologists through structured learning, community engagement and exposure to real-world quantum technologies-making them an ideal platform to evaluate ChatQLM's real-world usability and global scalability.

ChatQLM Enables Consumer Utility of Quantum

ChatQLM bridges conversational AI with powerful optimization capability, enabling users to ask questions in natural language and receive mathematically grounded, decision-ready outcomes. Powered by SuperQ's proprietary Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) and hybrid intelligence architecture, ChatQLM automatically routes each request to the ideal compute engine-including NVIDIA-powered supercomputers, quantum annealers, gate-based quantum processors and advanced optimization solvers.

"We are moving from quantum potential to quantum utility," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Chair of SuperQ. "Girls in Quantum represents the future leaders and innovators of this industry, and their involvement ensures ChatQLM launches with relevance, practicality and global reach."

Quantum Enrichment of Youth Worldwide

Elisa Torres Durney, Co-founder and CEO of Girls in Quantum commented: "Girls in Quantum are excited to partner with SuperQ to connect youth with a global network of Quantum Super Hubs and the ChatQLM app, opening pathways to emerging and quantum innovation opportunities worldwide."

Through this collaboration, Girls in Quantum members will participate in structured beta testing, user engagement initiatives and global showcasing, demonstrating how quantum-powered decision intelligence can enhance finance, logistics, education, planning and business strategy.

"ChatQLM is a milestone in democratizing quantum capability," said Renae Barlow, VP of Global Ecosystems at SuperQ. "Partnering with Girls in Quantum helps accelerate adoption while empowering the next generation of innovators. We wish to empower girls across the world by equipping them with quantum technology that can be used to solve global issues."

ChatQLM and SuperQ at CES 2026

SuperQ will showcase live demonstrations of ChatQLM at a CES Foundry Demo session, Booth FT-13 in the CES Foundry (Fontainebleau) and various in-booth events.

CES Foundry Demo:

Title: ChatQLM: Quantum and Supercomputing in The Palm of Your Hand

Time and Venue: Wednesday, January 7 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Fontainebleau, Level 4, Capri 2

Synopsis: Join SuperQ Quantum's CEO Dr. Khan debuting ChatQLM, bringing quantum AI to the palm of your hand. Attendees get priority access to the app.

Details of other SuperQ events at the CES are available on the Company's CES page.

About Girls in Quantum

Girls in Quantum is a global youth organization based in around thirty countries with about ten thousand members. It aims to provide free educational resources for girls and students around the world so they can get involved in the field of Quantum Computing. It brings them the opportunities they need to collaborate and, thus, make an impact by strengthening their abilities and talents. This includes webinars, hackathons, networking events and mentoring sessions and more.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

