Rezolve Ai Unveils New SQD Revenue Model Backed By Enterprise Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced the launch of Revenue Pools by its wholly owned subsidiary, SQD Network, designed to support increasing demand from large enterprise and institutional customers.

SQD provides high-performance blockchain data services to major global organizations, including Deutsche Telekom and top DeFi protocols such as Morpho and PancakeSwap whose platforms are designed to require continuous, large-scale access to real-time and historical data.

SQD's Revenue Pool model is designed to fund SQD's infrastructure capacity directly by customer payments as customer usage grows, reinforcing long-term sustainability and alignment between customer usage and economics.

What the Initiative Does in Simple Terms



Large customers pay subscription fees to access its data services

Delivering that service at scale requires committed infrastructure capacity by SQD

SQD Token holders can temporarily lock their SQD tokens to help support that capacity

While locked, tokens cannot be sold or moved but remain owned by the holder When customers pay, a portion of those payments may be shared with the participants, who are paid in stablecoins



In short, customers pay for the service and those who help support it may share in the income it generates.

Why This Matters for the SQD Ecosystem

As blockchain data becomes increasingly mission-critical across business operations, payments, analytics and enterprise systems, infrastructure economics matter.

SQD's Revenue Pool model introduces several dynamics that investors typically associate with more mature platforms:



Demand-driven token usage, as tokens are locked to support live services

Reduced supply circulation through temporary locking and protocol buybacks

Customer-funded operations, rather than reliance on ongoing token issuance A clearer link between enterprise adoption and underlying network activity

Over time, these dynamics are intended to strengthen the relationship between SQD network usage and the role of the SQD token within that ecosystem; however, no assurance is made regarding future token performance.

Market Accessibility

The SQD token is currently tradable on a number of major digital asset exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance, which can provide liquidity and price discovery for market participants. Rezolve Ai does not sponsor, endorse or promote trading in SQD tokens.

Leadership Commentary

“As enterprise customers place more reliance on SQD's data services, it becomes essential that infrastructure capacity is supported by real usage and real payments,” said Dmitry Zhelezov, CTO of SQD Network.“SQD's Revenue Pools are designed to formalize that link between demand, capacity and network economics.”

“We believe public-market investors increasingly look for technology platforms where growth is supported by durable, usage-based economics,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai PLC.

“This type of model is designed to reflect the direction in which we believe digital infrastructure is maturing toward greater discipline, transparency and alignment with real customer demand.”

Designed to Scale with Demand

SQD's Revenue Pool launch begins with limited capacity immediately and is expected to scale progressively as enterprise customer usage grows. Existing customer incentive structures are anticipated to remain broadly stable during the transition.

By aligning infrastructure support with customer-funded economics, SQD is positioning its network to meet the long-term needs of large, established customers while reinforcing the economic foundations beneath that growth.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world's first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit .

