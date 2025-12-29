Epoxy Resin Market Size Worth USD 21.22 Bn By 2035 Driven By EV Growth, Renewable Energy, And Infrastructure Development

Ottawa, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global epoxy resin market size

What is Epoxy Resin?

Epoxy Resin Market Key Takeaways:

Private Industry Investment for Epoxy Resin:

What are the Key Trends of the Epoxy Resin Market?

Epoxy Resin Market Opportunity

Expanding Construction Base Fuels Demand for Epoxy Resin

The rapid development of urban areas and the increasing number of construction projects increase demand for epoxy resin for various applications. The strong focus on creating aesthetic floors and the growing development of industrial spaces increase demand for epoxy resin. The increasing need for enhancing load-bearing capacity and focus on preventing corrosion increases demand for epoxy resin.

Epoxy Resin Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.33 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 13.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.22 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 5.58% Largest Market Asia Pacific (59.81% share in 2025) Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Raw Material, Application, Technology, Sales Channel, End User, Region Key Raw Materials DGBEA (Bisphenol A & ECH) major share 36.33% in 2025 Key Applications Paints & Coatings (41.50% share in 2025), Adhesives & Sealants (CAGR 5.60%) Key Technologies Solvent cut epoxy (29.93% share in 2025) Key Sales Channels Direct company sales (32.18% share in 2025) Key End Users Consumer goods including sporting equipment (46.93% share in 2025) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa AI Impact Enhances formulation design, process efficiency, predictive maintenance, and sustainability through bio-based and waterborne epoxies

Epoxy Resin Market Top Companies

Tier 1:



3M

Aditya Birla

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Solvay

Huntsman Kukdo Chemical



Tier 2:



Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Jubail Chemical Industries LLC

China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC)

Hexion

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Techstorm NAGASE & Co., Ltd.

Global Epoxy Resin Market Concentration - Key Players Overview

Company Market Position / Competitive Role Insights on Concentration 3M Major diversified chemical player Positioned as a significant global epoxy resin supplier, leveraging strong brand and broad product portfolio across automotive, electronics, adhesives, and industrial applications. Moderately high influence. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Emerging regional leader Strong presence in Asian markets with expanding capacity; contributes to competitive regional share but lower global share compared to top western producers. Atul Ltd Niche & regional participant A key regional player in India with capabilities in specialty resins; limited presence in top global share tiers. BASF SE Major global specialty resin producer Considered a moderately consolidated market leader, with broad product research, innovations, and global footprint. Solvay Specialty chemicals contributor Focused more on high-performance specialty resins and additives; contributes to competition but doesn't dominate global volume share. Huntsman International LLC One of the top core players Strong capabilities in advanced materials and composites; consistently ranked among top global suppliers, especially in performance resin segments. Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. Significant Asia-Pacific specialist Known for specialty hardeners and epoxy intermediates; influential regionally with growing global presence. Olin Corp. Among the leading concentrated producers Highly influential with strong vertical integration (chlor-alkali to resin), ranking near the top in market share. Sika AG Niche yet strategic player Strong in adhesives & construction market; contributes to moderate share with strong regional focus, especially Europe. Nan Ya Plastics Corp. Major Asia-Pacific player One of the largest regional producers, important especially in electronics grade epoxy; significant within Asia market share. Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd. Large Chinese manufacturer Among the largest global producers by capacity; often ranked with the highest individual share (~12% of global volume). Jubail Chemical Industries LLC Regional contributor Middle East producer contributing to regional supply; smaller to medium influence globally. China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC) Large diversified state giant Major regional producer with strong capacity; significant contributor to overall Asia-Pacific volume. Hexion Key established global producer Historically one of the strongest Western players, often cited among top producers; important in phenolic-modified and specialty epoxies. Kolon Industries, Inc. Specialty & regional player Focuses on high-performance specialty resins; smaller global footprint compared with largest players. Techstorm Niche / emerging supplier Listed among global players but with smaller relative share; typically focuses on advanced or emerging market niches. NAGASE & Co., Ltd. Distribution & specialty resin contributor Influences market primarily via distribution networks and specialty product lines, not among the top few by volume share.



Moderate Concentration: The global epoxy resin market is moderately consolidated - a few large players (~top 5–10) hold a significant proportion of overall volume and influence pricing, technology, and distribution.



No Single Dominant Giant: No single company overwhelmingly dominates worldwide (>30–40%). The leading group collectively controls the largest share (>50% together).



Competitive Dynamics: The market includes a mix of global leaders and specialty/regional players - leading companies invest in capacity expansion, sustainability (bio-based resins), technology innovation, and strategic collaborations to maintain or grow share.



Regional Strengths:





Asia-Pacific: Strong share led by Jiangsu Sanmu, Nan Ya Plastics, Sinopec, and regional producers. North America & Europe: Hexion, Olin, BASF, Huntsman, and 3M are influential.

Recent Developments in the Epoxy Resin Industry

In March 2025, Entropy Resins launched a biobased epoxy resin system, BIOfusion, for composite manufacturing. The system develops sustainable solutions and lowers the impact on the environment. The system is used across applications like wind energy, marine, automotive, consumer goods, and construction. (Source: )

In July 2024, Sinochem launched a special epoxy resin 9824 A/B and 9821 A/B for hydrogen storage tanks. The resin has excellent mechanical strength, high heat resistance, and superior process formability. The resin is suitable for type IV and type III hydrogen storage bottles. (Source: )

Epoxy Resin Market Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market?

According to Precedence Research, the global Asia Pacific epoxy resin market size will grow from USD 7.37 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 13.20 billion by 2035, with an expected CAGR of 6% from 2026 to 2035.

Why Asia Pacific Dominates the Epoxy Resin Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024. The robust expansion of infrastructure development and the dynamically growing electronic industry increases demand for epoxy resin. The increasing production of EV components and strong government backing for renewable energy thriving aerospace sector

China Epoxy Resin Market Trends

How North America is Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Epoxy Resin Market?

U.S. Epoxy Resin Market Trends

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation Insights:

Raw Material Insights

Why DGBEA Segment Dominates the Epoxy Resin Market?

The DGBEA (bisphenol A and ECH) segment dominated the market in 2024. The rise in paints & coatings production and the increasing need for electronics encapsulation increase demand for DGBEA. The excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and cost-effectiveness of DGBEA help market growth. The increasing production of structural adhesives and the rise in the development of vehicle components increase demand for DGBEA. The ease of processing and versatility of DGBEA drive the overall growth of the market.

Application Insights

Which Application held the Largest Revenue Share in the Epoxy Resin Industry?

The paint & coating segment held the largest revenue share in the epoxy resin industry in 2024.

Technology Insights

How Solvent Cut Epoxy Segment Dominated the Epoxy Resin Market?

The solvent

Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million), By Technology, 2022 to 2024

By Technology 2022 2023 2024 Solvent Cut Epoxy 3,028.0 3,237.1 3,457.7 Liquid Epoxy 2,469.7 2,637.6 2,814.5 Waterborne Epoxy 2,150.7 2,287.7 2,431.4 Others 2,530.6 2,697.7 2,873.4



Sales Channel Insights

Why did Direct Company Sale hold the Largest Share in the Epoxy Resin Industry?

The direct company sale held the largest revenue share in the industry in 2024. The increasing demand for tailored epoxy resin formulations and the bulk purchasing of epoxy resin increase the demand for direct company sales.

The availability of technical support and focus on building customer relationships increases the adoption of direct company sales. The authenticity of the product and the bulk pricing option support the overall growth of the market.

Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million), By Sales Channel, 2022 to 2024

By Sales Channel 2022 2023 2024 Direct Company Sale 3,295.4 3,508.9 3,733.1 Direct Import 1,520.2 1,623.5 1,732.5 Distributors & Traders 3,010.4 3,221.4 3,444.4 Retailers 2,353.0 2,506.1 2,667.1



End User Insights

Which End User Dominated the Epoxy Resin Market?

The consumer goods

The strong focus on the development of easy-to-clean surfaces and the increased production of jewellery requires epoxy resin, supporting the overall market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Raw Material



DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH) Other

By Application



Paint & Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Turbine & Composites

Civil Engineering

Adhesive & Sealants Others



By Technology



Solvent Cut Epoxy

Liquid Epoxy

Waterborne Epoxy Others

By Sales Channel



Direct Company Sale

Direct Import

Distributors & Traders Retailers

By End User



Building & construction

Automotive, large & heavy vehicles & railroads

Aerospace

Consumer goods (including sporting equipment)

General industrial

Wind power Marine



By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe



Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Austria





Russia & Belarus





Türkiye





Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Qatar





Kuwait





Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

