Epoxy Resin Market Size Worth USD 21.22 Bn By 2035 Driven By EV Growth, Renewable Energy, And Infrastructure Development
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 12.33 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 13.11 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 21.22 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035
|CAGR of 5.58%
|Largest Market
|Asia Pacific (59.81% share in 2025)
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026 to 2035
|Segments Covered
|Raw Material, Application, Technology, Sales Channel, End User, Region
|Key Raw Materials
|DGBEA (Bisphenol A & ECH) major share 36.33% in 2025
|Key Applications
|Paints & Coatings (41.50% share in 2025), Adhesives & Sealants (CAGR 5.60%)
|Key Technologies
|Solvent cut epoxy (29.93% share in 2025)
|Key Sales Channels
|Direct company sales (32.18% share in 2025)
|Key End Users
|Consumer goods including sporting equipment (46.93% share in 2025)
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|AI Impact
|Enhances formulation design, process efficiency, predictive maintenance, and sustainability through bio-based and waterborne epoxies
. Get the Full Report @
Epoxy Resin Market Top Companies
Tier 1:
- 3M Aditya Birla Atul Ltd BASF SE Solvay Huntsman Kukdo Chemical
Tier 2:
- Nan Ya Plastics Corp. Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd. Jubail Chemical Industries LLC China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC) Hexion Kolon Industries, Inc. Techstorm NAGASE & Co., Ltd.
Global Epoxy Resin Market Concentration - Key Players Overview
|Company
|Market Position / Competitive Role
|Insights on Concentration
|3M
|Major diversified chemical player
|Positioned as a significant global epoxy resin supplier, leveraging strong brand and broad product portfolio across automotive, electronics, adhesives, and industrial applications. Moderately high influence.
|Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
|Emerging regional leader
|Strong presence in Asian markets with expanding capacity; contributes to competitive regional share but lower global share compared to top western producers.
|Atul Ltd
|Niche & regional participant
|A key regional player in India with capabilities in specialty resins; limited presence in top global share tiers.
|BASF SE
|Major global specialty resin producer
|Considered a moderately consolidated market leader, with broad product research, innovations, and global footprint.
|Solvay
|Specialty chemicals contributor
|Focused more on high-performance specialty resins and additives; contributes to competition but doesn't dominate global volume share.
|Huntsman International LLC
|One of the top core players
|Strong capabilities in advanced materials and composites; consistently ranked among top global suppliers, especially in performance resin segments.
|Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
|Significant Asia-Pacific specialist
|Known for specialty hardeners and epoxy intermediates; influential regionally with growing global presence.
|Olin Corp.
|Among the leading concentrated producers
|Highly influential with strong vertical integration (chlor-alkali to resin), ranking near the top in market share.
|Sika AG
|Niche yet strategic player
|Strong in adhesives & construction market; contributes to moderate share with strong regional focus, especially Europe.
|Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
|Major Asia-Pacific player
|One of the largest regional producers, important especially in electronics grade epoxy; significant within Asia market share.
|Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.
|Large Chinese manufacturer
|Among the largest global producers by capacity; often ranked with the highest individual share (~12% of global volume).
|Jubail Chemical Industries LLC
|Regional contributor
|Middle East producer contributing to regional supply; smaller to medium influence globally.
|China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC)
|Large diversified state giant
|Major regional producer with strong capacity; significant contributor to overall Asia-Pacific volume.
|Hexion
|Key established global producer
|Historically one of the strongest Western players, often cited among top producers; important in phenolic-modified and specialty epoxies.
|Kolon Industries, Inc.
|Specialty & regional player
|Focuses on high-performance specialty resins; smaller global footprint compared with largest players.
|Techstorm
|Niche / emerging supplier
|Listed among global players but with smaller relative share; typically focuses on advanced or emerging market niches.
|NAGASE & Co., Ltd.
|Distribution & specialty resin contributor
|Influences market primarily via distribution networks and specialty product lines, not among the top few by volume share.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Buy This Premium Research Report@
- Moderate Concentration: The global epoxy resin market is moderately consolidated - a few large players (~top 5–10) hold a significant proportion of overall volume and influence pricing, technology, and distribution.
No Single Dominant Giant: No single company overwhelmingly dominates worldwide (>30–40%). The leading group collectively controls the largest share (>50% together).
Competitive Dynamics: The market includes a mix of global leaders and specialty/regional players - leading companies invest in capacity expansion, sustainability (bio-based resins), technology innovation, and strategic collaborations to maintain or grow share.
Regional Strengths:
- Asia-Pacific: Strong share led by Jiangsu Sanmu, Nan Ya Plastics, Sinopec, and regional producers. North America & Europe: Hexion, Olin, BASF, Huntsman, and 3M are influential.
Recent Developments in the Epoxy Resin Industry
- In March 2025, Entropy Resins launched a biobased epoxy resin system, BIOfusion, for composite manufacturing. The system develops sustainable solutions and lowers the impact on the environment. The system is used across applications like wind energy, marine, automotive, consumer goods, and construction. (Source: )
- In July 2024, Sinochem launched a special epoxy resin 9824 A/B and 9821 A/B for hydrogen storage tanks. The resin has excellent mechanical strength, high heat resistance, and superior process formability. The resin is suitable for type IV and type III hydrogen storage bottles. (Source: )
Epoxy Resin Market Regional Analysis:
How Big is the Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market?
According to Precedence Research, the global Asia Pacific epoxy resin market size will grow from USD 7.37 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 13.20 billion by 2035, with an expected CAGR of 6% from 2026 to 2035.
Why Asia Pacific Dominates the Epoxy Resin Market?
Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024. The robust expansion of infrastructure development and the dynamically growing electronic industry increases demand for epoxy resin. The increasing production of EV components and strong government backing for renewable energy thriving aerospace sector
China Epoxy Resin Market TrendsChina's market is experiencing steady growth driven by strong demand from construction, electronics, and wind energy sectors semiconductor
Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.
Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@
How North America is Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Epoxy Resin Market?North America is experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Market during the forecast period. The increasing investment in clean energy projects and the expansion of 5G infrastructure increase demand for epoxy resin. The rise in the development of wind turbine blades and the growing data centers increases the adoption of epoxy resin
U.S. Epoxy Resin Market TrendsThe U.S. market is showing consistent growth, supported by rising demand from the construction, automotive, aerospace, and electrical & electronics industries. Increasing use of epoxy resins in high-performance coatings, adhesives, and composites is driven by the need for durability, corrosion resistance, and lightweight materials For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at ...
✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:➡️ Epoxy Composites Market ➡️ Coating Resins Market ➡️ Specialty Resins Market ➡️ C-Resin Market ➡️ Plastic Resins Market ➡️ Lignin-Based Resins Market ➡️ Glass Prepreg Market ➡️ Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market ➡️ Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market ➡️ Electronic Adhesives Market
Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation Insights:
Raw Material Insights
Why DGBEA Segment Dominates the Epoxy Resin Market?
The DGBEA (bisphenol A and ECH) segment dominated the market in 2024. The rise in paints & coatings production and the increasing need for electronics encapsulation increase demand for DGBEA. The excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and cost-effectiveness of DGBEA help market growth. The increasing production of structural adhesives and the rise in the development of vehicle components increase demand for DGBEA. The ease of processing and versatility of DGBEA drive the overall growth of the market.
Application Insights
Which Application held the Largest Revenue Share in the Epoxy Resin Industry?
The paint & coating segment held the largest revenue share in the epoxy resin industry in 2024.
The increased renovation projects and growing use of protective building materials increase demand for paint and coating
Technology Insights
How Solvent Cut Epoxy Segment Dominated the Epoxy Resin Market?
The solvent
Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million), By Technology, 2022 to 2024
|By Technology
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Solvent Cut Epoxy
|3,028.0
|3,237.1
|3,457.7
|Liquid Epoxy
|2,469.7
|2,637.6
|2,814.5
|Waterborne Epoxy
|2,150.7
|2,287.7
|2,431.4
|Others
|2,530.6
|2,697.7
|2,873.4
Sales Channel Insights
Why did Direct Company Sale hold the Largest Share in the Epoxy Resin Industry?
The direct company sale held the largest revenue share in the industry in 2024. The increasing demand for tailored epoxy resin formulations and the bulk purchasing of epoxy resin increase the demand for direct company sales.
The availability of technical support and focus on building customer relationships increases the adoption of direct company sales. The authenticity of the product and the bulk pricing option support the overall growth of the market.
Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million), By Sales Channel, 2022 to 2024
|By Sales Channel
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Direct Company Sale
|3,295.4
|3,508.9
|3,733.1
|Direct Import
|1,520.2
|1,623.5
|1,732.5
|Distributors & Traders
|3,010.4
|3,221.4
|3,444.4
|Retailers
|2,353.0
|2,506.1
|2,667.1
End User Insights
Which End User Dominated the Epoxy Resin Market?
The consumer goods
The strong focus on the development of easy-to-clean surfaces and the increased production of jewellery requires epoxy resin, supporting the overall market growth.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344
Segments Covered in the Report
By Raw Material
- DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH) Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols) Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH) Other
By Application
- Paint & Coatings Construction Electrical & Electronics Wind Turbine & Composites Civil Engineering Adhesive & Sealants Others
By Technology
- Solvent Cut Epoxy Liquid Epoxy Waterborne Epoxy Others
By Sales Channel
- Direct Company Sale Direct Import Distributors & Traders Retailers
By End User
- Building & construction Automotive, large & heavy vehicles & railroads Aerospace Consumer goods (including sporting equipment) General industrial Wind power Marine
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain
Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions
Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.Browse Our Subscription Plans@
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.Web:
✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences ➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth ➡️ Digital Therapeutics ➡️ Life Sciences Growth ➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing ➡️ Wellness Transformation ➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel Innovations in Medical and Patient Care
Our Trusted Data Partners:Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Auto | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards ICT | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant Specialty Chemicals Analytics
Get Recent News:/news
For the Latest Update Follow Us:LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment