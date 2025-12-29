Multi Ways International Marks An Incredible 2025 With Global Awards And Breakthrough Innovations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Award‐winning DARIA bond II and AI‐powered DARIA Solutions propel the company to global prominence in design, innovation, and enterprise transformation

Dubai, UAE: Multi Ways International is celebrating a landmark year of innovation, solidifying its position as a global technology leader.

The company's flagship smartphone, DARIA bond II, and its enterprise platform, DARIA Solutions, have captured worldwide attention, earning prestigious accolades and setting new industry standards.

DARIA bond II has earned seven major global awards, including the Red Dot Design Award 2025, NY Product Design Awards (Gold), iF Design Award 2025, London Design Awards, IDA Design Awards, European Design Awards, and the Asia Design Prize – affirming its excellence in design and engineering.

The device features a 50MP one‐inch main camera, AI portrait reconstruction, 4K video recording, and the Dimensity 8350 flagship processor with advanced cooling. Its layered glass design and near edge‐to‐edge display come in classic Black and White.

Complementing it is DARIA bond II Lite, delivering strong performance at an accessible price point. Available in Summer Green, Burning Sand, Dark Dusk, and Snow White, the Lite edition brings vibrant style to the range and is now on sale via Amazon, Noon, Go Dukkan, and the DARIA Showroom in the UAE.

Beyond mobile innovation, Multi Ways International is reshaping enterprise technology with DARIA Solutions, its AI‐driven digital ecosystem launched at GITEX Global 2025.

Built on a native ERP core with intelligent AI modules, DARIA enhances forecasting, automates decision making, optimises supply chains, and elevates customer care through smart call centre tools and chatbots. The platform already supports a range of regional enterprises in accelerating digital transformation.

Multi Ways International has also expanded its portfolio with Ajebhom, an Arabic SEO platform; FairShare, an AI‐powered real estate collaboration tool; and TaskHub, a secure freelance and task management solution.

Halil Chaglar, CEO of Multi Ways International, commented:“2025 has been an incredible year for us. From the global success of DARIA bond II to the enterprise impact of DARIA Solutions, we have delivered innovation that transforms lives and businesses.”

With bold marketing strategies – including a high‐impact Times Square launch – Multi Ways International has strengthened its global visibility and reinforced its position as a technology leader.