U.S. Senate Power Fight Intensifies in Ten Key 2026 Races
(MENAFN) The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is poised to hinge on just 10 fiercely contested races in 2026, as Republicans and Democrats gear up for a battle across pivotal battleground states, media reported Sunday.
Democrats must capture at least four seats to reclaim control of the chamber, according to media, setting up an uphill fight amid a volatile political climate.
Party strategists say the opportunity lies in President Donald Trump’s weak approval ratings on economic issues and growing voter anxiety over health care, factors they believe could reshape the map.
At the center of the struggle are four marquee contests: Maine, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan
In Maine, Senator Susan Collins—the sole Republican senator representing New England—is expected to seek another term. Democrats are lining up challengers, including Governor Janet Mills and military veteran Graham Platner.
Mills has secured backing from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, while Platner has drawn scrutiny over prior online remarks and a controversial tattoo.
North Carolina is shaping up as another high-stakes fight, with former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper taking on Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chair. Trump, who carried the state by three points in 2024, has thrown his support behind Whatley.
In Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff stands out as the only Democratic incumbent defending a seat in a state won by Trump, making him a prime GOP target. Republicans are navigating a three-way primary featuring Buddy Carter, Mike Collins, and former football coach Derek Dooley, who has the backing of Governor Brian Kemp.
Meanwhile, Michigan has been thrown wide open following Senator Gary Peters’ retirement. Democrats are locked in a three-way primary as Republicans rally behind former Representative Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost a 2025 bid even as Trump carried the state by one point.
Ohio, New Hampshire, and the Expanding Map
The battlefield could widen further. In Ohio, former Senator Sherrod Brown is challenging GOP Senator Jon Husted in a contest expected to attract heavy spending after a staggering $480 million flooded the state’s 2025 Senate race.
New Hampshire is also in play following Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s retirement. Republicans John Sununu and Scott Brown are competing for their party’s nomination, while Representative Chris Pappas leads the Democratic field.
Other races drawing close attention include Texas, Iowa, Alaska, and Minnesota.
In Texas, GOP Senator John Cornyn faces internal challenges from Ken Paxton and Wesley Hunt, while Democrats Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico are locked in a competitive primary.
Iowa Republicans are backing Ashley Hinson, endorsed by Trump, to succeed retiring Senator Joni Ernst. Democrats, including Paralympian Josh Turek, are battling for their nomination.
In Alaska, Democrats are awaiting a decision from former Republican Mary Peltola, as GOP Senator Dan Sullivan signals readiness for a tough campaign with health care emerging as a defining midterm issue.
Minnesota remains uncertain, with Republicans searching for a marquee contender. Michele Tafoya is weighing a run, while Democrats Angie Craig and Peggy Flanagan are competing to replace retiring Senator Tina Smith.
As the field takes shape, both parties are bracing for a cycle that could redefine Senate control—and the direction of Washington—for years to come.
