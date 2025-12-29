Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback

Transactions in the period 22 December 2025 to 26 December 2025

On 30 June 2025, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 16m during the period from 30 June 2025 to 11 March 2026, both dates included, as outlined in company announcement no. 8/2025.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 22 December 2025 to 26 December 2025: