Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 52
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 52
|22.12.2025
|12:05
|65.000
|320,00
|20.800.000
|Week 52
|23.12.2025
|10:37
|75.000
|322,00
|24.150.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 3,270,000 own shares or 1.05% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 663,774 own shares for 217,260,420 ISK and holds today 3,410,000 own shares or 1.09% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
