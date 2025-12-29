Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 52


2025-12-29 03:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 52 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 44,950,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
Week 52 22.12.2025 12:05 65.000 320,00 20.800.000
Week 52 23.12.2025 10:37 75.000 322,00 24.150.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,270,000 own shares or 1.05% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 663,774 own shares for 217,260,420 ISK and holds today 3,410,000 own shares or 1.09% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).


MENAFN29122025004107003653ID1110533649



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

