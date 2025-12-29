Delhi Airport Comes To A Standstill Amid Dense Fog

Dhaka: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is facing significant disruptions in flight operations due to dense fog, with delays and cancellations impacting numerous flights.

Operations are being conducted under CAT III conditions, which permit landings in low visibility but result in delays. The fog has reduced visibility to below 300 meters, making take-offs and landings challenging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of continued poor visibility throughout the day.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has advised passengers to check flight statuses and plan for delays.

Major carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to stay updated on flight schedules.

Air India has launched its 'FogCare' initiative, offering advance alerts and allowing free flight changes or full refunds for affected passengers.

An Air India Express flight from Goa, scheduled to land at IGI, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to congestion at Jaipur Airport. In total, 15 flights were cancelled and 24 delayed at Ahmedabad Airport.

The ongoing fog, coupled with an AQI of 457, has led to additional challenges for travelers. The IMD forecasts persistent dense fog and low visibility in the region.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also urged passengers to remain in touch with airlines for updates.

Passenger support numbers for affected airlines:

IndiGo: 0124-4973838

Air India: 011-69329333

SpiceJet: +91-124-4983410

Air India Express: +91-124-4435600

Akasa Air: 9606112131

