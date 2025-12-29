403
North Korean leader marks Constitution Day at official ceremony
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony on Saturday commemorating the adoption of the country’s constitution more than 50 years ago, state media reported Sunday.
The event, held at Pyongyang’s Mansudae Assembly Hall, included a national flag-raising and oath-taking, with Kim taking a commemorative pledge to mark Constitution Day, celebrated annually on December 27 to honor the 1972 adoption of North Korea’s constitution.
Kim’s public activity in 2025 reached a nine-year high, according to data from the Korea Institute for National Unification. By the end of November, he had made 118 public appearances, and reports covering December 1–27 brought the total to 131. Notably, Kim made his international diplomatic debut in September, attending a large-scale Chinese military parade in Beijing alongside other world leaders.
He also conducted five rounds of summit diplomacy, including meetings and phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and meetings with the leaders of Laos and Vietnam. Additionally, he received senior foreign officials on ten occasions, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.
Kim also sent greetings to President Putin on Saturday, describing the DPRK-Moscow alliance as “a precious common asset to be carried forward forever.” He added, “I have always felt boundless pride in creating and writing the great history of the DPRK-Russia relations, the long-term DPRK-Russia friendship.”
Relations between North Korea and Russia have grown closer in recent years, including military cooperation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. North Korea sent roughly 1,000 military engineers to Kursk in August to assist Russian forces in clearing mines and had previously dispatched an estimated 15,000 combat troops, with Pyongyang reportedly losing around 2,000 troops in the fighting, according to South Korean intelligence.
In 2024, the two countries formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership, pledging mutual military support if either were attacked by a third party.
