(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY ( "Diversified", or the "Company" ) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 54,459 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.2973 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled. Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: December 26, 2025 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 54,459 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.28 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.30 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.2973





Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 79,073,148 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 79,073,148 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number

of ordinary shares

acquired Daily volume

weighted

average price

paid Daily highest

price paid per

share Daily lowest

price per

share Trading Venue 621 $85.7500 $14.30 $14.29 ARCX 677 $228.8000 $14.30 $14.30 ASPN 3,723 $471.8925 $14.30 $14.30 BAML 200 $14.2975 $14.30 $14.30 BARX 795 $185.8900 $14.30 $14.29 BATS 622 $257.3300 $14.30 $14.28 BATY 2,324 $28.5950 $14.30 $14.30 BIDS 10 $28.6000 $14.30 $14.30 BNPC 400 $57.2000 $14.30 $14.30 EDGA 4,025 $285.9700 $14.30 $14.29 EDGX 5 $14.3000 $14.30 $14.30 ICBX 12,512 $4,289.3650 $14.30 $14.29 IEXG 100 $14.3000 $14.30 $14.30 ITGI 1,877 $85.7875 $14.30 $14.29 JPMX 8,800 $14.2900 $14.29 $14.29 JSJX 944 $57.1975 $14.30 $14.30 LEVL 200 $14.3000 $14.30 $14.30 MSPL 2,509 $114.3950 $14.30 $14.30 SGMT 3,141 $200.1950 $14.30 $14.30 UBSA 546 $42.8950 $14.30 $14.30 VFMI 500 $128.7000 $14.30 $14.30 XBOS 6,081 $629.0900 $14.30 $14.29 XNAS 3,847 $686.3500 $14.30 $14.29 XNYS





For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.